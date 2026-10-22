Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS: Deposit $10 for a $25 Bonus on Week 7 NFL, NBA, and World Series Trading

Looking to trade on Week 7 NFL matchups, NBA action, or the World Series? Use the Polymarket promo code SIBONUS to claim a $25 trading bonus when you deposit $10. As of Thursday, October 22, this welcome offer gives you additional capital to explore prediction market promos and start trading across major sporting events.

18+ Only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Not available in all jurisdictions. Trading is risky. 100% loss can occur. See http://polymarket.com/tos for more information. The Polymarket US App serves as an independent software provider and affiliate of Polymarket US and Polymarket Clearing, the CFTC-regulated exchange and clearing organization.

How the Polymarket Promo Code Works for Week 7 and World Series Trading

The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS requires you to enter the code during registration to unlock your welcome bonus. You must deposit a minimum of $10 to qualify for the offer, and the $25 bonus will be credited to your account once you complete your first real-money trade on any eligible market, including Week 7 NFL games, NBA contests, or World Series matchups.

Here are the key terms and conditions for this offer:

Code SIBONUS must be entered during registration

Available in all U.S. states except Nevada

Minimum deposit of $10 required to qualify

Photo ID verification required (driver's license or passport with selfie)

Must be physically located in an eligible state

Bonus credited after your first qualifying trade

1x playthrough requirement applies before withdrawing profits

If you trade on the New England at Chicago game Thursday at 8:15 PM ET and your prediction wins, your $25 bonus plus any profits from that trade are yours to keep. If your trade doesn't win, you still retain the $25 bonus to use on subsequent trades across other Week 7 NFL games, NBA contests, or World Series events throughout the week.

No invitation is required to create a Polymarket account. You can sign up directly through the platform using your email, and you also have the option to register with a crypto wallet like MetaMask if you prefer that method.

How to Claim Your Polymarket Promo Code Bonus for Week 7 Trading

Follow these steps to sign up and place your first trade on Week 7 NFL, NBA, or World Series markets:

Click the verified sign-up link and select "Sign Up" on the Polymarket platform Enter the promo code SIBONUS during registration and provide your personal information Complete ID verification by submitting a photo of your driver's license or passport along with a selfie holding that ID Make your first deposit of $10 or more using a debit card, bank transfer, Apple Pay, or crypto Place your first real-money trade on any eligible market, such as a Week 7 NFL game or World Series matchup Your $25 bonus will be credited to your account and ready to use on your next trade

For more details on how Polymarket compares to other prediction markets, read our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review.

The disclaimer is: Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.