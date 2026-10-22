Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS: Deposit $10 for a $25 Bonus on Week 7 NFL, NBA, and World Series Trading
Looking to trade on Week 7 NFL matchups, NBA action, or the World Series? Use the Polymarket promo code SIBONUS to claim a $25 trading bonus when you deposit $10. As of Thursday, October 22, this welcome offer gives you additional capital to explore prediction market promos and start trading across major sporting events.
18+ Only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Not available in all jurisdictions. Trading is risky. 100% loss can occur. See http://polymarket.com/tos for more information. The Polymarket US App serves as an independent software provider and affiliate of Polymarket US and Polymarket Clearing, the CFTC-regulated exchange and clearing organization.
How the Polymarket Promo Code Works for Week 7 and World Series Trading
The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS requires you to enter the code during registration to unlock your welcome bonus. You must deposit a minimum of $10 to qualify for the offer, and the $25 bonus will be credited to your account once you complete your first real-money trade on any eligible market, including Week 7 NFL games, NBA contests, or World Series matchups.
Here are the key terms and conditions for this offer:
- Code SIBONUS must be entered during registration
- Available in all U.S. states except Nevada
- Minimum deposit of $10 required to qualify
- Photo ID verification required (driver's license or passport with selfie)
- Must be physically located in an eligible state
- Bonus credited after your first qualifying trade
- 1x playthrough requirement applies before withdrawing profits
If you trade on the New England at Chicago game Thursday at 8:15 PM ET and your prediction wins, your $25 bonus plus any profits from that trade are yours to keep. If your trade doesn't win, you still retain the $25 bonus to use on subsequent trades across other Week 7 NFL games, NBA contests, or World Series events throughout the week.
No invitation is required to create a Polymarket account. You can sign up directly through the platform using your email, and you also have the option to register with a crypto wallet like MetaMask if you prefer that method.
How to Claim Your Polymarket Promo Code Bonus for Week 7 Trading
Follow these steps to sign up and place your first trade on Week 7 NFL, NBA, or World Series markets:
- Click the verified sign-up link and select "Sign Up" on the Polymarket platform
- Enter the promo code SIBONUS during registration and provide your personal information
- Complete ID verification by submitting a photo of your driver's license or passport along with a selfie holding that ID
- Make your first deposit of $10 or more using a debit card, bank transfer, Apple Pay, or crypto
- Place your first real-money trade on any eligible market, such as a Week 7 NFL game or World Series matchup
- Your $25 bonus will be credited to your account and ready to use on your next trade
For more details on how Polymarket compares to other prediction markets, read our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review.
The disclaimer is: Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.
Kyle is a prediction markets specialist at Sports Illustrated, where he delivers clear, unbiased platform reviews and insightful trading content to help new and experienced traders make informed decisions. His goal is to give SI readers the knowledge they need to navigate the evolving prediction market industry with confidence. Kyle joined SI in 2024, bringing a strong editorial background and a lifelong passion for sports. Before joining SI, he covered major professional teams including the Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Dodgers, and Boston Celtics for FanSided, where he developed his skills in sports reporting, analysis, and content creation. His journalism experience helps him approach prediction market coverage with accuracy, balance, and attention to detail. Kyle regularly trades sports prediction markets, primarily in the NFL, NBA, MLB, and soccer. Kalshi, Polymarket, and Novig are among the platforms he uses most, giving him firsthand experience with different market structures, trading tools, and app navigation. His previous experience with traditional sports betting also gives him perspective on how prediction markets compare with sportsbooks and how the two products differ for sports fans. For Kyle, sports trading adds another layer of engagement to the games he already enjoys watching, combining his interest in sports with research, market analysis, and strategic decision-making.