Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS: Deposit $10 for Phillies vs Braves, Get a $50 Trading Bonus for the NL Wild Card
The Philadelphia Phillies visit the Atlanta Braves for Game 1 of the NL Wild Card on Tuesday, and you can trade on this matchup with a valuable welcome offer. Use Polymarket promo code SIBONUS to claim a $50 trading bonus. This prediction market promo offer requires a $10 deposit and is available now through eligible U.S. states.
18+ Only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Not available in all jurisdictions. Trading is risky. 100% loss can occur. See http://polymarket.com/tos for more information. The Polymarket US App serves as an independent software provider and affiliate of Polymarket US and Polymarket Clearing, the CFTC-regulated exchange and clearing organization.
How the Polymarket Promo Code Works for the Phillies vs Braves Game
The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS unlocks a $50 trading bonus when you sign up and meet the offer requirements. You'll deposit $10 into your account, complete your first trade on any eligible market, and receive your $50 bonus to use on additional trades. Once you meet the 1x playthrough requirement, any profits you generate from your trades become yours to withdraw as cash.
For the Phillies vs Braves matchup on Tuesday at 2 PM ET, you can trade on various prediction markets related to the game and use your bonus funds toward those positions. If you trade $30 of your bonus on a market and that position gains value, your profits are yours to keep after meeting the playthrough requirement. Conversely, if a trade moves against you, you've only used a portion of your bonus allocation.
Key terms and conditions for this offer include:
- Polymarket promo code SIBONUS is required at registration
- Available in all U.S. states except Nevada
- You must be physically located in an eligible state
- Initial deposit of $10 minimum required
- Photo ID verification required (driver's license or passport with accompanying selfie)
- Offer available to new users registering through a qualifying promotional campaign
- Same promotion applies to iOS and Android users
The bonus cannot be claimed retroactively after account creation, so enter the code during your initial registration. Polymarket accepts deposits via debit card, bank transfer (ACH), Apple Pay, and cryptocurrency options.
How to Claim Your Polymarket Promo Code Bonus for Tuesday's Game
Follow these steps to register, deposit, and place your first trade on the Phillies vs Braves matchup.
- Register through a verified link and enter Polymarket promo code SIBONUS during sign-up
- Complete identity verification by providing a photo of your ID and a selfie holding that ID
- Make your first deposit of $10 or more using your preferred payment method
- Place your first real-money trade on any eligible market, including those tied to Tuesday's game
- Your $50 trading bonus will be credited to your account and ready to use on subsequent trades
For more information on how Polymarket compares to other prediction markets, read our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review.
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Geoff is a prediction markets specialist with over a decade of experience creating content. His work has been published by major brands throughout the industry, and he has been featured as a betting analyst and daily fantasy writer for several networks and sporting leagues. A former online poker player who multi-tabled 20+ tournaments at the height of the poker boom, he’s been active in betting and trading sports for most of his adult life and has always approached them with a +EV mindset. Today, his favorite markets to trade include NFL player props, specifically milestones and alternate-line props on platforms like Kalshi and Polymarket, for his favorite undervalued receivers and running backs. He also continues to tilt the same group of PGA players every Sunday. As a writer, Geoff focuses on actionable content and finding original or underappreciated information that can give readers an edge. He has a B.A. in English, an After Education Degree, and a Juris Doctor in Law from the University of Alberta, and his industry experience allows him to create reliable, original content on sports betting, prediction markets, and trading platforms that readers can use when deciding where and how to deploy their bankrolls. In his spare time, Geoff enjoys running with his English Springer Spaniel Pepper and staying up late to watch F1 and European golf.