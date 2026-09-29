Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS: Deposit $10 for Phillies vs Braves, Get a $50 Trading Bonus for the NL Wild Card

The Philadelphia Phillies visit the Atlanta Braves for Game 1 of the NL Wild Card on Tuesday, and you can trade on this matchup with a valuable welcome offer. Use Polymarket promo code SIBONUS to claim a $50 trading bonus . This prediction market promo offer requires a $10 deposit and is available now through eligible U.S. states.

18+ Only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Not available in all jurisdictions. Trading is risky. 100% loss can occur. See http://polymarket.com/tos for more information. The Polymarket US App serves as an independent software provider and affiliate of Polymarket US and Polymarket Clearing, the CFTC-regulated exchange and clearing organization.

How the Polymarket Promo Code Works for the Phillies vs Braves Game

The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS unlocks a $50 trading bonus when you sign up and meet the offer requirements. You'll deposit $10 into your account, complete your first trade on any eligible market, and receive your $50 bonus to use on additional trades. Once you meet the 1x playthrough requirement, any profits you generate from your trades become yours to withdraw as cash.

For the Phillies vs Braves matchup on Tuesday at 2 PM ET, you can trade on various prediction markets related to the game and use your bonus funds toward those positions. If you trade $30 of your bonus on a market and that position gains value, your profits are yours to keep after meeting the playthrough requirement. Conversely, if a trade moves against you, you've only used a portion of your bonus allocation.

Key terms and conditions for this offer include:

Polymarket promo code SIBONUS is required at registration

Available in all U.S. states except Nevada

You must be physically located in an eligible state

Initial deposit of $10 minimum required

Photo ID verification required (driver's license or passport with accompanying selfie)

Offer available to new users registering through a qualifying promotional campaign

Same promotion applies to iOS and Android users

The bonus cannot be claimed retroactively after account creation, so enter the code during your initial registration. Polymarket accepts deposits via debit card, bank transfer (ACH), Apple Pay, and cryptocurrency options.

How to Claim Your Polymarket Promo Code Bonus for Tuesday's Game

Follow these steps to register, deposit, and place your first trade on the Phillies vs Braves matchup.

Register through a verified link and enter Polymarket promo code SIBONUS during sign-up Complete identity verification by providing a photo of your ID and a selfie holding that ID Make your first deposit of $10 or more using your preferred payment method Place your first real-money trade on any eligible market, including those tied to Tuesday's game Your $50 trading bonus will be credited to your account and ready to use on subsequent trades

For more information on how Polymarket compares to other prediction markets, read our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review.