Claim a $25 trading bonus after a $10 deposit with the Polymarket promo code SIBONUS. A code is required. As of Wednesday, November 18, new users can use this offer on the Milwaukee vs. Miami market. Check our full list of prediction market promos for more.

18+ Only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Not available in all jurisdictions. Trading is risky. 100% loss can occur. See http://polymarket.com/tos for more information. The Polymarket US App serves as an independent software provider and affiliate of Polymarket US and Polymarket Clearing, the CFTC-regulated exchange and clearing organization.

How the Polymarket Promo Code Works for Bucks vs. Heat

The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS is required to unlock this welcome offer. Enter it during registration, because you generally cannot apply a promo code after your account has been created. Deposit $10, place your first real-money trade, and Polymarket credits a $25 trading bonus.

I treat the Milwaukee vs. Miami market as trade 1 for this offer. Your first trade on the game is the one that starts your bonus, and the bonus funds are then ready for your next trades.

Here is how a trade on the game can play out. Say you buy a share in the Miami moneyline market and Miami wins, so the share pays out at $1. If Miami loses, that share settles at $0. Once you meet the 1x playthrough requirement on the bonus, any profit from your trades is yours and can be withdrawn as cash.

Here are the key terms and conditions for the offer:

The offer is available in all states except Nevada.

You must be physically located in an eligible location.

You must sign up with promo code SIBONUS to trigger the offer.

You must provide proof of ID at registration, including a photo of a driver's license or passport and a selfie holding that ID.

You must make an initial deposit of $10.

You must complete a real-money trade on an eligible market to claim the bonus.

The bonus carries a 1x playthrough requirement before profits are withdrawable.

You no longer need an invitation to create a Polymarket account, and the previous U.S. waitlist has been removed for eligible users.

A promo code like SIBONUS is different from a referral link. The code unlocks the new-user welcome offer, while a Polymarket referral code belongs to the separate refer-a-friend program. The same offer is available to eligible iOS and Android users who register through a qualifying promotional campaign and meet the offer terms.

Polymarket deals strictly in USD. You can fund your account with a debit card, bank transfer (ACH), Apple Pay, or crypto.

Current Polymarket Prices for Milwaukee vs. Miami

MIL @ MIA (7:00 PM ET): Moneyline MIL 15% / MIA 85%, Spread MIA -12.5 (about 50%), Total 236.5 (Over about 50%)

How to Claim the Polymarket Promo Code Offer for Bucks vs. Heat

Follow these steps to claim your $25 bonus with the Polymarket promo code SIBONUS.

Open Polymarket through a verified link on this page and click Sign Up. Enter promo code SIBONUS, then confirm the verification code sent to your email. Verify your identity with a photo ID and a selfie holding that ID. Deposit at least $10 into your account. Place your first real-money trade on the Milwaukee vs. Miami market. Use your $25 trading bonus on your next trades.

Want to compare platforms before you sign up? Read our review of Kalshi vs. Polymarket .

The disclaimer is: Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.