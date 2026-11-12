Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS: Deposit $10, Get $25 Bonus for Washington vs. New York

New users can claim a $25 trading bonus with a $10 deposit using the Polymarket promo code SIBONUS. A code is required at sign-up. As of Thursday, November 12, this is one of the top prediction market promos , and you can use it on tonight's Washington vs. New York matchup.

18+ Only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Not available in all jurisdictions. Trading is risky. 100% loss can occur. See http://polymarket.com/tos for more information. The Polymarket US App serves as an independent software provider and affiliate of Polymarket US and Polymarket Clearing, the CFTC-regulated exchange and clearing organization.

How the Polymarket Promo Code Works for Washington vs. New York

The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS unlocks a $25 trading bonus for new users who deposit $10. A code is required, and you must enter SIBONUS during registration. Promo codes generally cannot be applied after your account is created.

Your first real-money trade can target Thursday Night Football, which kicks off at 8:15 PM ET on Prime Video. Treat this game as trade 1 of your Polymarket experience. After you make your qualifying trade, your bonus funds are credited to your account for use on future trades.

Here is how the outcome of that first trade plays out. If you buy a share on the market you pick and it settles in your favor, you collect the payout, and your bonus funds still sit in your account for your next trade. If the market settles against you, you lose the amount you traded, but the $25 bonus is still available once credited.

Once you meet the 1x playthrough requirement on the bonus, any profit you make from your trades is yours and can be withdrawn as cash. A few more details to know before you sign up:

The offer is available in all states except Nevada.

You must be physically located in an eligible location.

You must sign up with the promo code SIBONUS to trigger the offer.

You must provide proof of ID, which includes a photo of a driver's license or passport and a selfie holding that ID.

You must make an initial deposit of at least $10.

You no longer need an invitation to create a Polymarket account, as the previous U.S. waitlist has been removed for eligible users.

The promo code is separate from a referral link, which is part of Polymarket's refer-a-friend program.

The same promotion is available to eligible iOS and Android users who register through a qualifying promotional campaign and satisfy the offer's terms.

You can fund your account with a debit card, bank transfer (ACH), Apple Pay, or crypto, since the platform deals strictly in USD. You can also register with a crypto wallet such as MetaMask.

Current Polymarket Prices for Washington vs. New York

WAS @ NYG (8:15 PM ET), Moneyline: WAS 43% / NYG 57%

WAS @ NYG (8:15 PM ET), Spread: NYG -2.5 (51%)

WAS @ NYG (8:15 PM ET), Total: 41.5 (Over 48%)

How to Claim the Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS for Washington vs. New York

Follow these steps to claim your $25 trading bonus and place your first trade on the game.

Open Polymarket through a verified link on this page and click Sign Up. Enter the promo code SIBONUS and enter the verification code sent to your email. Verify your ID and deposit at least $10. Place a real-money trade on a Washington vs. New York market. Use your $25 bonus funds on your next trades once credited.

Want to compare platforms before you sign up? Read our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review.

The disclaimer is: Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.