Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS: Deposit $10, Get $25 Trading Bonus for Boston vs. Philadelphia

Use Polymarket promo code SIBONUS to unlock a $25 trading bonus after a $10 deposit . A code is required, and you can put it to work on tonight's Boston vs. Philadelphia game at 8 PM ET on NBC. As of Tuesday, November 10, this is one of the top prediction market promos available.

18+ Only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Not available in all jurisdictions. Trading is risky. 100% loss can occur. See http://polymarket.com/tos for more information. The Polymarket US App serves as an independent software provider and affiliate of Polymarket US and Polymarket Clearing, the CFTC-regulated exchange and clearing organization.

How the Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS Works for Boston vs. Philadelphia

The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS is required to claim this welcome offer. You must enter it during registration, because a promo code generally cannot be applied after your account is created. The offer asks for a $10 deposit, and Boston vs. Philadelphia is the game we are using as the target for your first trade.

This offer works differently from a traditional sportsbook promo. You deposit $10, place a real-money trade, and receive a $25 trading bonus that is ready for your next trade or trades. Once you meet the 1x playthrough requirement of the bonus, any profit you make from your trades is yours and can be withdrawn as cash.

Here is how the first trade plays out with the Boston vs. Philadelphia game as your target. If you win your qualifying trade, you collect the payout on that position, and your bonus funds stay available once credited. If you lose your qualifying trade, you lose the amount you put into that position, but the $25 trading bonus still arrives once the offer requirements are met. In both cases, the trade on this game counts as trade 1 toward unlocking the offer.

Current Polymarket Prices for Boston Celtics

Boston is one of the teams in tonight's matchup, and Polymarket lists the following market for the club. These figures are shown as market context for what users can trade, and they are not a prediction of any outcome.

Will Boston Celtics win the 2027 NBA Finals?

Yes: 6.5%

No: 93.5%

Key Terms and Conditions

Promo code SIBONUS is required and must be entered during registration.

The offer is available in all states except NV.

You must be physically located in an eligible location.

You must provide proof of ID, which includes a photo of a driver's license or passport and an accompanying selfie holding that ID.

A minimum initial deposit of $10 is required.

You must complete a real-money trade on any eligible market to claim the bonus.

The bonus carries a 1x playthrough requirement before profits can be withdrawn as cash.

The previous U.S. waitlist has been removed, so you no longer need an invitation to create an account.

The promo code is different from a referral link. SIBONUS unlocks the new-user welcome offer, while referral links belong to Polymarket's separate refer-a-friend program. The same offer is available to eligible iOS and Android users who register through a qualifying promotional campaign and meet the offer terms.

Funding your account is simple, since Polymarket deals strictly in USD. You can deposit with a debit card, bank transfer (ACH), Apple Pay, or crypto. Tonight's tipoff is a good moment to get set up before the game starts.

How to Claim the Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS for Boston vs. Philadelphia

Follow these steps to claim your $25 trading bonus and place your first trade.

Open Polymarket through a verified link on this page and click Sign Up. Enter promo code SIBONUS and confirm the verification code sent to your email. Submit your proof of ID and personal details. Deposit at least $10 using a debit card, ACH, Apple Pay, or crypto. Place your first real-money trade on the Boston vs. Philadelphia market. Receive your $25 trading bonus once the requirements are met.

Want to compare platforms before you sign up? Read our review of Kalshi vs. Polymarket .

The disclaimer is: Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.