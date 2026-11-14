Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS: Deposit $10, Get $25 Trading Bonus for College Football Week 11

18+ Only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Not available in all jurisdictions. Trading is risky. 100% loss can occur. See http://polymarket.com/tos for more information. The Polymarket US App serves as an independent software provider and affiliate of Polymarket US and Polymarket Clearing, the CFTC-regulated exchange and clearing organization.

Use the Polymarket promo code SIBONUS to claim a $25 trading bonus after a $10 deposit . A code is required. As of Saturday, November 14, this is one of the top prediction market promos for new users trading College Football Week 11.

How the Polymarket Promo Code Works for College Football Week 11

The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS is required at registration to unlock the welcome offer. Deposit $10, then place your first real-money trade on an eligible market. Your qualifying trade can target any of the College Football Week 11 games listed below.

Your first trade on a Week 11 game counts as trade 1 of the offer. Once your account meets the requirements, your $25 trading bonus is credited and ready for your next trades. The bonus carries a 1x playthrough requirement, and after you meet it, any profit from your trades is yours and can be withdrawn as cash.

Here is a simple example of how a trade can play out. Say you deposit $10 and buy a share on Miami to beat Duke. If Miami wins, your share settles at $1 and you collect the payout. If Duke wins, your share settles at $0, and you can still put your $25 trading bonus to work on your next trades.

Keep these terms in mind before you sign up:

A code is required, and the code is SIBONUS.

You must enter the code during registration. You generally cannot apply a promo code after your account is created.

The offer is available in all states except NV, and you must be physically located in an eligible location.

You must provide proof of ID when registering, including a photo of your driver's license or passport and a selfie holding that ID.

You must make an initial deposit of $10.

You no longer need an invitation to create an account, because the previous U.S. waitlist has been removed for eligible users.

The invite code is different from a referral link. SIBONUS unlocks the welcome offer, while referral links belong to the separate refer-a-friend program.

The offer is available to eligible iOS and Android users who register through a qualifying promotional campaign and meet the offer terms.

Have your date of birth, phone number, email address and current address ready before you register. You can fund your account with a debit card, bank transfer (ACH), Apple Pay or crypto. Polymarket deals strictly in USD.

Current Polymarket Prices for College Football Week 11

Duke @ Miami (12:00 PM ET): Moneyline Duke ~19%, Miami ~81%. Spread Miami ~-14 (~50%). Total ~54.5 (Over ~49%).

Wake Forest @ SMU (12:00 PM ET): Moneyline Wake Forest ~53%, SMU ~47%.

Northwestern @ Ohio State (12:00 PM ET): Moneyline Northwestern ~25%, Ohio State ~75%.

How to Claim the Polymarket Promo Code Offer for College Football Week 11

Follow these steps to claim your $25 trading bonus and place your first trade on a Week 11 game.

Open Polymarket through a verified link on this page, click "Sign Up" and enter the Polymarket promo code SIBONUS. Enter the verification code from your email and submit your photo ID and selfie. Deposit at least $10 using a debit card, ACH, Apple Pay or crypto. Place a real-money trade on Duke @ Miami, Wake Forest @ SMU or Northwestern @ Ohio State. Check your account for your $25 trading bonus and use it on your next trades.

Want to compare platforms before you sign up? Read our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review.

Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.