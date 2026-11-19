Use the Polymarket promo code SIBONUS to deposit $10 and get a $25 trading bonus . A code is required. As of Thursday, November 19, this is the latest of the prediction market promos for new users, and you can trade on Knicks vs. Timberwolves at 8:00 PM ET.

18+ Only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Not available in all jurisdictions. Trading is risky. 100% loss can occur. See http://polymarket.com/tos for more information. The Polymarket US App serves as an independent software provider and affiliate of Polymarket US and Polymarket Clearing, the CFTC-regulated exchange and clearing organization.

How the Polymarket Promo Code Works for Knicks vs. Timberwolves

The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS gives new users a $25 trading bonus after a $10 deposit. A code is required, and you must enter SIBONUS during registration. You cannot apply a promo code after your account is created, so use a verified sign-up link from the start.

Your first qualifying trade targets the Knicks vs. Timberwolves game at 8:00 PM ET on Polymarket. Treat that game as trade 1 of your welcome offer. Once you meet the 1x playthrough requirement of the bonus, any profit you make from your trades is yours and can be withdrawn as cash.

Here are the terms and conditions to know before you sign up:

You can claim the offer in all states except Nevada.

You must be physically located in an eligible location.

You must sign up with the code SIBONUS to trigger the offer.

You must provide proof of ID, including a photo of a driver's license or passport and a selfie holding that ID.

You must make an initial deposit of $10.

You no longer need an invitation to create an account, because the U.S. waitlist has been removed for eligible users.

The same offer is available to eligible iOS and Android users who register through a qualifying promotional campaign.

Here is how a trade could play out. Say you buy a share on the Knicks moneyline at 51 cents and the Knicks win. Your share pays out $1, which means a profit of 49 cents per share. If the Knicks lose, that share settles at $0, so you lose the amount you put into the trade.

The same logic applies if you buy a share on the Timberwolves at 49 cents. A Timberwolves win pays $1 per share, while a loss settles the share at $0. Once your trades meet the 1x playthrough requirement, you can withdraw any profit as cash.

The promo code is different from a referral link. SIBONUS unlocks the new-user welcome offer, while a Polymarket referral code belongs to the separate refer-a-friend program. After you start trading, you can share your own referral code and earn bonuses by inviting friends.

Current Polymarket Prices for Knicks vs. Timberwolves

Knicks @ Timberwolves (8:00 PM ET): Moneyline NYK 51% / MIN 49%

Knicks @ Timberwolves (8:00 PM ET): Spread NYK -1.5 (52%)

Knicks @ Timberwolves (8:00 PM ET): Total 217.5 (Over 51%)

How to Claim the Polymarket Promo Code for Knicks vs. Timberwolves

Follow these steps to claim the $25 trading bonus and place your first trade on the game.

Open Polymarket through a verified link on this page, click Sign Up and enter the promo code SIBONUS. Enter the verification code from your email, then submit your ID and selfie. Deposit at least $10 with a debit card, ACH bank transfer, Apple Pay or crypto. Place your first real-money trade on the Knicks vs. Timberwolves market. Meet the 1x playthrough requirement on your bonus funds.

Still deciding between platforms? Read our breakdown of Kalshi vs. Polymarket .

The disclaimer is: Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.