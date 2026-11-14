Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS: Deposit $10, Get $25 Trading Bonus for Missouri vs. Georgia

18+ Only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Not available in all jurisdictions. Trading is risky. 100% loss can occur. See http://polymarket.com/tos for more information. The Polymarket US App serves as an independent software provider and affiliate of Polymarket US and Polymarket Clearing, the CFTC-regulated exchange and clearing organization.

New users who enter the Polymarket promo code SIBONUS can claim a $25 trading bonus after a $10 deposit . A code is required, and you can use it on the Missouri vs. Georgia market. As of Saturday, November 14, this is one of the top prediction market promos available.

How the Polymarket Promo Code Works for Missouri vs. Georgia

The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS is required to unlock this welcome offer. You must enter it during registration, because a promo code generally cannot be applied after your account is created. Your first qualifying trade can be placed on the Missouri vs. Georgia game, which makes that matchup trade 1 of your new account.

Unlike a traditional sportsbook promo, this offer requires a $10 deposit to unlock the reward. Once you deposit $10 and complete a real-money trade on an eligible market, your $25 trading bonus is credited and ready for your next trades. After you meet the 1x playthrough requirement of the bonus, any profit you make from your trades is yours and can be withdrawn as cash.

Here is how it could play out on the Missouri vs. Georgia market. If you trade on a side that wins, you collect the winnings on that trade, and your bonus funds stay available for your next trades. If your trade does not win, you lose the amount you traded, but your $25 trading bonus remains in your account to use on future trades.

Keep these terms and conditions in mind before you sign up:

The offer is available in all states except Nevada.

You must be physically located in an eligible location.

You must sign up with the Polymarket bonus code SIBONUS to trigger the offer.

You must provide proof of ID, including a photo of a driver's license or passport and a selfie holding that ID.

You must make an initial deposit of $10.

You must complete a real-money trade on an eligible market to receive the $25 trading bonus.

The bonus carries a 1x playthrough requirement before profits can be withdrawn as cash.

The waitlist has been removed, so you no longer need an invitation to create an account.

The promo code is different from a referral link, which is part of Polymarket's separate refer-a-friend program.

The same promotion is available to eligible iOS and Android users who register through a qualifying promotional campaign and meet the offer terms.

Polymarket accepts deposits in USD through a debit card, bank transfer (ACH), Apple Pay, and crypto options. Have your date of birth, phone number, email address, and current address ready before you register so the process moves quickly.

Current Polymarket Prices for Missouri vs. Georgia

Missouri @ Georgia (3:30 PM ET): Moneyline, Missouri ~17% / Georgia ~83%

Missouri @ Georgia (3:30 PM ET): Spread, Georgia ~-14.5 (~50%)

Missouri @ Georgia (3:30 PM ET): Total, ~47.5 (Over ~49%)

How to Claim the Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS Offer

Follow these steps to claim your $25 trading bonus and place your first trade on Missouri vs. Georgia.

Click a verified link on this page, select Sign Up, and enter the promo code SIBONUS. Enter the verification code sent to your email and submit your proof of ID. Deposit at least $10 into your account. Place a real-money trade on the Missouri vs. Georgia market. Receive your $25 trading bonus and use it on your next trades.

Want to compare platforms first? Read our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review.

Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.