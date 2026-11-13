Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS: Deposit $10, Get $25 Trading Bonus for NBA Cup Games

18+ Only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Not available in all jurisdictions. Trading is risky. 100% loss can occur. See http://polymarket.com/tos for more information. The Polymarket US App serves as an independent software provider and affiliate of Polymarket US and Polymarket Clearing, the CFTC-regulated exchange and clearing organization.

Use the Polymarket promo code SIBONUS to deposit $10 and get a $25 trading bonus on NBA Cup games. A code is required, and this offer is live as of Friday, November 14. Compare it with other prediction market promos before you sign up.

How the Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS Works for NBA Cup Games

The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS unlocks a welcome offer for new users. A code is required, so you must enter SIBONUS during registration. You cannot apply it after your account is created.

Unlike a traditional sportsbook promo, this offer requires a deposit. You put in $10, place a real-money trade, and the $25 trading bonus lands in your account. I suggest making that first trade on one of tonight's NBA Cup games, which counts as trade 1 of your offer.

Here are the key terms and conditions:

The offer is available in all states except Nevada (NV).

You must be physically located in an eligible location.

You must sign up with the Polymarket promo code SIBONUS to trigger the offer.

You must provide proof of ID, including a photo of your driver's license or passport and a selfie holding that ID.

You must make an initial deposit of $10 or more.

The bonus carries a 1x playthrough requirement.

Once you meet the playthrough, any profit from your trades is yours and can be withdrawn as cash.

You no longer need an invitation to create an account, because the U.S. waitlist has been removed for eligible users.

The same offer is available to eligible iOS and Android users who register through a qualifying promotional campaign.

The promo code is different from a referral link. SIBONUS unlocks the new-user welcome offer, while referral links belong to Polymarket's separate refer-a-friend program. After you start trading, you can share your own referral code and earn bonuses by inviting friends.

Here is how a trade on an NBA Cup game could play out. Say you buy a position on a game outcome using your deposit. If your position settles correctly, your winnings are credited to your account. If it settles incorrectly, you lose the amount of that trade, but your $25 trading bonus is still credited once you meet the offer terms.

The 2026 NBA Cup group stage continues Friday with nine games and runs through November 27. You can fund your account with a debit card, bank transfer (ACH), Apple Pay, or crypto, and Polymarket deals strictly in USD. Have your date of birth, phone number, email address, and current address ready before you register.

Current Polymarket Prices for NBA Cup Games

Knicks @ Pacers (7:00 PM ET): Moneyline NYK 70% / IND 30%. Spread NYK approx. -2.5 (approx. 49%). Total approx. 233.5 (Over approx. 50%).

Bucks @ Magic (7:00 PM ET): Moneyline MIL 23% / ORL 77%.

Cavaliers @ Heat (8:00 PM ET): Moneyline CLE 48% / MIA 52%.

How to Claim the Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS for NBA Cup Games

Follow these steps to claim the offer and place your first NBA Cup trade.

Open Polymarket through a verified link on this page and click "Sign Up." Enter the Polymarket promo code SIBONUS during registration and confirm the verification code sent to your email. Verify your identity with a photo ID and a selfie holding that ID. Deposit at least $10 using a debit card, ACH, Apple Pay, or crypto. Place your first real-money trade on a listed NBA Cup game: Knicks @ Pacers, Bucks @ Magic, or Cavaliers @ Heat. Check your account for the $25 trading bonus, then meet the 1x playthrough to withdraw profits.

Want to see how the platform compares with its rival? Read our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review.

Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.