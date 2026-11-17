18+ Only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Not available in all jurisdictions. Trading is risky. 100% loss can occur. See http://polymarket.com/tos for more information. The Polymarket US App serves as an independent software provider and affiliate of Polymarket US and Polymarket Clearing, the CFTC-regulated exchange and clearing organization.

New users who enter the Polymarket promo code SIBONUS can deposit $10 and get a $25 trading bonus . A code is required, and the offer is available as of Tuesday, November 17. Use it to trade on Pistons vs. Spurs, and see more prediction market promos for other options.

How the Polymarket Promo Code Works for Pistons vs. Spurs

The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS is required to unlock this welcome offer. Enter it during registration, because you generally can't apply a promo code after your account has been created. The offer is available in all states except Nevada, and you must be physically located in an eligible location.

Unlike traditional sportsbook promos, this offer requires a deposit. You must deposit $10 and place a real-money trade on an eligible market to trigger the $25 trading bonus. Your first trade on Pistons vs. Spurs is the perfect way to get started, and it counts as trade 1.

Here are the key terms and conditions for the Polymarket promo code SIBONUS:

A promo code is required. Enter SIBONUS at registration.

You must deposit $10 to qualify for the $25 trading bonus.

The offer is available in all states except Nevada.

You must be physically located in an eligible location.

You must provide proof of ID, including a photo of your driver's license or passport and a selfie holding that ID.

Your bonus funds carry a 1x playthrough requirement. Once you meet it, any profit from your trades is yours and can be withdrawn as cash.

No invitation or waitlist is required to create an account.

Here is how it plays out with a trade on Pistons vs. Spurs. Say you buy shares on a side of the game and that side wins. Your shares settle at $1 each, and your profit is the difference between that payout and the price you paid.

If the side you picked loses, your shares on that trade settle at $0. Your bonus funds remain available for your next trades, as long as you work through the 1x playthrough requirement.

You can fund your account with a debit card, bank transfer (ACH), Apple Pay, or crypto, since Polymarket deals strictly in USD. Having your date of birth, phone number, email address, and current address ready will make registration faster.

Current Polymarket Prices for Pistons vs. Spurs

Pistons @ Spurs (8:00 PM ET), Moneyline: Detroit Pistons ~27%, San Antonio Spurs ~73%

How to Claim the Polymarket Promo Code for Pistons vs. Spurs

Follow these steps to claim the $25 trading bonus and place your first trade on Pistons vs. Spurs.

Click a verified link on this page, select Sign Up, and enter the Polymarket promo code SIBONUS. Verify your email and submit your proof of ID. Deposit at least $10 using your preferred payment method. Open the Pistons @ Spurs market and place your first real-money trade. Use your $25 trading bonus on your next trades.

Still deciding on a platform? Read our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review.

Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.