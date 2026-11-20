18+ Only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Not available in all jurisdictions. Trading is risky. 100% loss can occur. See http://polymarket.com/tos for more information. The Polymarket US App serves as an independent software provider and affiliate of Polymarket US and Polymarket Clearing, the CFTC-regulated exchange and clearing organization.

Use the Polymarket promo code SIBONUS to claim a $25 trading bonus after a $10 deposit . A code is required. As of Friday, November 20, this is one of the top prediction market promos available, and you can use it on Rockets vs. Nuggets in the NBA Cup tonight.

How the Polymarket Promo Code Works for Rockets vs. Nuggets

The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS is required at registration. New users must deposit at least $10 and complete a real-money trade on an eligible market to unlock the $25 trading bonus. Your first qualifying trade can be placed on Rockets vs. Nuggets, which tips off at 10:00 PM ET on Friday.

Treat the Rockets vs. Nuggets trade as trade 1. Once your qualifying trade is placed, your $25 bonus is credited and ready for your next trades. After you meet the 1x playthrough requirement, any profit you make from your trades is yours and can be withdrawn as cash.

Here is how the outcomes could look on this game. If you place your first trade on the Nuggets moneyline and Denver wins, your trade pays out and your profit is yours to keep once the playthrough is met. If the Rockets win instead, that trade does not pay out, but your $25 trading bonus is still credited and available for your next trades on Polymarket.

Here are the key terms and conditions to know before you sign up:

A code is required: enter SIBONUS during registration.

The offer is available in all states except NV, and you must be physically located in an eligible location.

You must provide proof of ID, including a photo of a driver's license or passport and a selfie holding that ID.

A minimum initial deposit of $10 is required.

The bonus carries a 1x playthrough requirement before profits can be withdrawn as cash.

Promo codes generally cannot be applied after your account has been created, so use a verified sign-up link from the start.

No invitation is needed. The previous U.S. waitlist has been removed for eligible users.

The promo code is different from a referral link. SIBONUS unlocks the new-user welcome offer, while a Polymarket referral code is part of the separate refer-a-friend program. Once you start trading, you can share your own referral code and earn bonuses by inviting friends.

The same promotion is available to eligible iOS and Android users who register through a qualifying promotional campaign and meet the offer's terms. You can fund your account with a debit card, bank transfer (ACH), Apple Pay, or crypto.

Current Polymarket Prices for Rockets vs. Nuggets

Rockets @ Nuggets (10:00 PM ET), Moneyline: HOU ~47% / DEN ~53%

Rockets @ Nuggets (10:00 PM ET), Spread: DEN ~-1.5 (~51%)

Rockets @ Nuggets (10:00 PM ET), Total: ~225.5 (Over ~50%)

How to Claim the Polymarket Promo Code for Rockets vs. Nuggets

Follow these steps to claim your $25 trading bonus and place your first trade on Rockets vs. Nuggets.

Open the Polymarket sign-up page through a verified link on this page and click "Sign Up." Enter the Polymarket promo code SIBONUS during registration and verify your email with the code you receive. Submit your proof of ID and make a qualifying deposit of at least $10. Find the Rockets @ Nuggets market and place your first real-money trade. Receive your $25 trading bonus and use it on your next trades.

Want to compare platforms before you sign up? Read our review of Kalshi vs. Polymarket .

Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.