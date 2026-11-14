Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS: Deposit $10, Get $25 Trading Bonus for Texas vs. LSU

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Deposit $10, get a $25 trading bonus with the Polymarket promo code SIBONUS. A code is required at sign-up, and your first trade can target Texas vs. LSU on Saturday, November 14. As of Saturday, November 14, this is the current welcome offer among the top prediction market promos .

How the Polymarket Promo Code Offer Works for Texas vs. LSU

New users can claim the Polymarket promo code offer by entering SIBONUS during registration. A code is required, and it cannot be applied after your account has been created. Once you deposit $10 and complete a real-money trade, the $25 trading bonus is credited to your account.

Texas vs. LSU is scheduled for 7:30 PM ET, and it works as the target for your first qualifying trade. Treat that trade as trade 1 of your Polymarket experience. Any eligible market on the platform can also trigger the bonus.

Here is how the outcomes work in practice. If you use your funds on a Texas vs. LSU market and your side wins, the market settles in your favor and your winnings are credited to your account. If your side loses, that position settles at zero, and your remaining bonus funds stay available for your next trades.

Once you meet the 1x playthrough requirement of the bonus, any profit you make from your trades is yours and can be withdrawn as cash. Keep the terms below in mind before you sign up.

The offer is available in all states except Nevada.

You must be physically located in an eligible location.

You must sign up with the Polymarket promo code SIBONUS to trigger the offer.

You must provide proof of ID, including a photo of a driver's license or passport and a selfie holding that ID.

You must make an initial deposit of $10.

A 1x playthrough requirement applies before bonus profits can be withdrawn as cash.

You no longer need an invitation, as the previous U.S. waitlist has been removed for eligible users.

The promo code is different from a referral link, which belongs to Polymarket's separate refer-a-friend program.

The same offer is available to eligible iOS and Android users who register through a qualifying promotional campaign.

Current Polymarket Prices for Texas vs. LSU

Texas @ LSU (7:30 PM ET): Moneyline TEX ~38% / LSU ~62%. Spread LSU ~-5.5 (~50%). Total ~45.5 (Over ~50%).

How to Claim the Polymarket Promo Code Offer for Texas vs. LSU

Follow these steps to claim your $25 trading bonus and place your first trade on Texas vs. LSU.

Open Polymarket using a verified link on this page and click "Sign Up." Enter the Polymarket promo code SIBONUS during registration and enter the verification code sent to your email. Verify your identity with a photo ID and a selfie holding that ID. Deposit at least $10 using a debit card, ACH bank transfer, Apple Pay, or crypto. Place your first real-money trade on the Texas @ LSU market. Check your account for the $25 trading bonus, then use it on your next trades.

Want to compare platforms before you sign up? Read our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review.

Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.