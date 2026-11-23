Use the Polymarket promo code SIBONUS to deposit $10 and get a $25 trading bonus . A code is required at registration. As of Monday, November 23, this is one of the top prediction market promos , and you can start with the Thunder vs. Pacers market tonight.

18+ Only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Not available in all jurisdictions. Trading is risky. 100% loss can occur. See http://polymarket.com/tos for more information. The Polymarket US App serves as an independent software provider and affiliate of Polymarket US and Polymarket Clearing, the CFTC-regulated exchange and clearing organization.

How the Polymarket Promo Code Offer Works for Thunder vs. Pacers

The Polymarket promo code offer is built for new users. A code is required, and the code is SIBONUS. You must enter it during registration, because you generally cannot apply a promo code after your account is created.

The offer asks for a $10 deposit. Once you deposit and place your first real-money trade, the $25 trading bonus is credited to your account. Your first trade on Thunder vs. Pacers at 7:30 PM ET counts as trade 1 for the offer.

Here are the key terms and conditions:

The offer is available in all states except Nevada.

You must be physically located in an eligible location.

You must sign up with the code SIBONUS to trigger the offer.

You must provide proof of ID, including a photo of a driver's license or passport and a selfie holding that ID.

You must make an initial deposit of $10.

The bonus carries a 1x playthrough requirement.

Here is how a trade could play out. Say you buy a Thunder moneyline share at 72 cents. If Oklahoma City wins, your share pays $1.00, so you collect 28 cents in profit per share. If Indiana wins, that share finishes at zero.

The same logic applies to the other side. A share on Indiana at 28 cents pays $1.00 if the Pacers win and zero if they lose. Once you meet the 1x playthrough requirement, any profit you make from your trades is yours and can be withdrawn as cash.

A note on the code. SIBONUS is different from a referral link. Once you start trading, you can share your unique Polymarket referral code and earn bonuses by inviting friends to the site, which is a separate program from the welcome offer.

You can fund your account with a debit card, bank transfer (ACH), Apple Pay or crypto, since Polymarket deals strictly in USD. The same promotion is available to eligible iOS and Android users who register through a qualifying promotional campaign and meet the offer's terms. The previous U.S. waitlist has been removed for eligible users, so you no longer need an invitation.

Current Polymarket Prices for Thunder vs. Pacers

Thunder @ Pacers (7:30 PM ET), Moneyline: OKC 72% / IND 28%

Thunder @ Pacers (7:30 PM ET), Spread: OKC about -5 (about 50%)

Thunder @ Pacers (7:30 PM ET), Total: 222.5, Over 50 cents

How to Claim the Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS for Thunder vs. Pacers

Follow these steps to claim the $25 trading bonus and place your first trade on Thunder vs. Pacers.

Open Polymarket through a verified link on this page and click Sign Up. Enter the code SIBONUS and confirm the verification email code. Verify your ID and make a deposit of at least $10. Place a real-money trade on the Thunder vs. Pacers market. Collect your $25 trading bonus and use it on your next trades.

Still comparing platforms? Read our breakdown of Kalshi vs. Polymarket .

v

The disclaimer is: Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.