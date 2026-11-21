18+ Only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Not available in all jurisdictions. Trading is risky. 100% loss can occur. See http://polymarket.com/tos for more information. The Polymarket US App serves as an independent software provider and affiliate of Polymarket US and Polymarket Clearing, the CFTC-regulated exchange and clearing organization.

Use the Polymarket promo code SIBONUS to deposit $10 and get a $25 trading bonus for SMU vs. Notre Dame. A code is required at registration. As of Saturday, November 21, this is one of the top prediction market promos available, and your first qualifying trade can target Saturday's 7:30 PM ET game.

How the Polymarket Promo Code Offer Works for SMU vs. Notre Dame

The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS unlocks a $25 trading bonus for new users who deposit $10. A code is required, and it must be entered during registration. You generally cannot apply a promo code after your account has been created.

Your first qualifying trade can be placed on SMU vs. Notre Dame, which tips off at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday. Treat this game as trade 1 of your Polymarket journey. Once the bonus credits, you can use it on your next trade or trades.

Here is how the outcome plays out. Say you buy a share on the SMU vs. Notre Dame moneyline and your side wins. The trade settles at $1 per share, and once you meet the 1x playthrough requirement, any profit you make is yours to withdraw as cash.

If your side loses, your position settles at $0, and your bonus funds remain available for your next trade. The 1x playthrough requirement still applies before profit from bonus funds can be withdrawn. Choose a market that fits your view and trade with confidence.

Here are the key terms and conditions:

The offer is available in all states except Nevada.

You must be physically located in an eligible location.

You must sign up with the Polymarket promo code SIBONUS to trigger the offer.

You must provide proof of ID, including a photo of a driver's license or passport and a selfie holding that ID.

You must make an initial deposit of $10.

You must complete a real-money trade on an eligible market to claim the bonus.

The bonus carries a 1x playthrough requirement before profits can be withdrawn as cash.

You no longer need an invitation to create a Polymarket account, as the previous U.S. waitlist has been removed for eligible users. The promo code is also different from a referral link. A Polymarket promo code like SIBONUS unlocks the new-user welcome offer, while a Polymarket referral code is part of the separate refer-a-friend program.

The same promotion is available to eligible iOS and Android users who register through a qualifying promotional campaign and meet the offer's terms. Have your date of birth, phone number, email address, and current address ready before you begin.

Current Polymarket Prices for SMU vs. Notre Dame

SMU @ Notre Dame (7:30 PM ET): Moneyline SMU ~11% / Notre Dame ~89%

SMU @ Notre Dame (7:30 PM ET): Spread Notre Dame ~-20 (~50%)

SMU @ Notre Dame (7:30 PM ET): Total ~57 (Over ~50%)

How to Claim the Polymarket Promo Code Offer for SMU vs. Notre Dame

Follow these steps to claim your $25 trading bonus and place your first trade on SMU vs. Notre Dame.

Open Polymarket through a verified link on this page and click "Sign Up." Enter the Polymarket promo code SIBONUS during registration, then enter the code from your verification email. Verify your identity with a photo ID and a selfie holding that ID. Deposit at least $10 using a debit card, ACH bank transfer, Apple Pay, or crypto. Place a real-money trade on the SMU @ Notre Dame market. Receive your $25 trading bonus and use it on your next trade.

Want to compare platforms before you sign up? Read our breakdown of Kalshi vs. Polymarket .

Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.