Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS: Deposit $10, Get $50 for NFL Week 1

The 2026 NFL season kicks off Wednesday night with a championship rematch between Seattle and New England, and you can trade on all the Week 1 action with a $50 bonus when you use the Polymarket promo code SIBONUS. This prediction market promo requires a $10 deposit to unlock, and it's available as of September 8. Start trading on the Seahawks' title defense, the Rams and 49ers in Australia, and every other Week 1 matchup.

18+ Only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Not available in all jurisdictions. Trading is risky. 100% loss can occur. See http://polymarket.com/tos for more information. The Polymarket US App serves as an independent software provider and affiliate of Polymarket US and Polymarket Clearing, the CFTC-regulated exchange and clearing organization.

How the Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS Works for Week 1 NFL Trading

The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS delivers a straightforward welcome offer: deposit $10 and receive $50 in trading bonus funds. You'll use these funds to trade on prediction markets tied to Week 1 NFL games, from the Seattle-New England rematch to the Denver-Kansas City Monday night showdown. The bonus applies across all markets on the platform, so you can allocate your $50 however you see fit among the week's matchups.

Here are the key terms and conditions for claiming this offer:

Available in all U.S. states except Nevada

You must be physically located in an eligible state when signing up

Enter promo code SIBONUS during registration

Provide valid photo ID (driver's license or passport) and a selfie holding that ID

Make an initial deposit of $10 to activate the bonus

Let's say you trade $10 of your bonus on Seattle to win the championship rematch against New England. If the Seahawks prevail, your prediction pays out based on the market odds. If New England pulls the upset, your trade expires worthless. Either way, you're using bonus funds to explore Polymarket's prediction markets without depleting your own wallet on Week 1 NFL trades.

How to Claim the SIBONUS Promo Code and Start Trading Week 1 NFL Games

Signing up for Polymarket and claiming your bonus takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started trading on Week 1 NFL action:

Visit Polymarket's sign-up page and click the registration button Enter the promo code SIBONUS in the designated field during account creation Provide your personal information, including date of birth, phone number, and current location Submit proof of identity when requested (photo ID and accompanying selfie) Click the "Deposit Cash" button in your wallet and select your preferred payment method Enter a deposit amount of $10 and confirm the transaction Your $50 bonus will be credited to your account, ready to trade on Week 1 NFL markets

Once your bonus is active, you can start trading on any Week 1 matchup. Whether you're predicting on Josh Allen and Buffalo against Houston's pass rush, or Jayden Daniels leading Washington against Philadelphia, Polymarket lets you put your football knowledge to work. For a deeper look at how Polymarket stacks up against competitors, check out our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review .

The disclaimer is: Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.