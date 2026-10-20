Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS: Deposit $10, Get a $25 Bonus for NBA Tip Off

Tuesday, October 20 brings the NBA Tip Off with three games airing on NBC and Peacock. New traders can claim a $25 trading bonus by using the Polymarket promo code SIBONUS. This welcome offer requires a prediction market promos code and a $10 deposit to unlock. You can start trading on the NBA Tip Off matchups immediately after claiming your bonus.

18+ Only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Not available in all jurisdictions. Trading is risky. 100% loss can occur. See http://polymarket.com/tos for more information. The Polymarket US App serves as an independent software provider and affiliate of Polymarket US and Polymarket Clearing, the CFTC-regulated exchange and clearing organization.

How the Polymarket Promo Code Works for NBA Tip Off

The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS unlocks a $25 trading bonus for new users in most U.S. states. You must enter the code during registration, provide valid identification, and make a $10 deposit to qualify. Once you complete your first trade on any eligible market, including the NBA Tip Off games, your bonus funds become available for trading.

Here are the key terms and conditions you should know:

Available in all U.S. states except Nevada

Code SIBONUS must be entered during registration

Minimum deposit of $10 required

Valid photo ID and selfie verification required

Bonus applies after completing your first real-money trade

1x playthrough requirement applies before withdrawing profits

If you trade on the Celtics versus Pistons matchup at 3 PM ET and your prediction wins, your profits are yours to keep after meeting the playthrough requirement. If your trade doesn't go your way, you still have your $25 bonus to use on other NBA Tip Off markets or any other eligible prediction market.

The code is different from a referral link. Once your account is created, you cannot apply a promo code retroactively, so enter SIBONUS during your initial sign-up. You can access this promotion on iOS and Android through qualifying campaigns that meet the offer's terms.

How to Claim Your Polymarket Promo Code Bonus for NBA Tip Off

Follow these steps to sign up and place your first trade on the NBA Tip Off games.

Register using a verified link and enter promo code SIBONUS during sign-up. Have your date of birth, phone number, email address, and current address ready. Complete identity verification by submitting a photo of your driver's license or passport along with a selfie holding that ID. Make your first deposit of $10 or more using a debit card, bank transfer, Apple Pay, or crypto options. Place your first real-money trade on any NBA Tip Off market or other eligible prediction market. Your $25 trading bonus will be credited and ready to use on your next trades once your first trade settles.

Want to learn more about how Polymarket compares to other prediction markets? Read our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review.

The disclaimer is: Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.