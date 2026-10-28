Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS: Deposit $10, Get a $25 Bonus for Oklahoma City vs. Dallas

Claim a $25 trading bonus with the Polymarket promo code SIBONUS when you trade on Oklahoma City vs. Dallas on Wednesday, October 28. This prediction market promos offer requires a $10 deposit to unlock your bonus. The code is required to claim this welcome offer.

18+ Only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Not available in all jurisdictions. Trading is risky. 100% loss can occur. See http://polymarket.com/tos for more information. The Polymarket US App serves as an independent software provider and affiliate of Polymarket US and Polymarket Clearing, the CFTC-regulated exchange and clearing organization.

How the Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS Works for Oklahoma City vs. Dallas

The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS delivers a $25 trading bonus when you meet the offer requirements. You must enter the code during registration, deposit at least $10, and complete your first real-money trade on any eligible market, including the Oklahoma City vs. Dallas matchup on Wednesday at 9:30 PM ET. Once you satisfy these conditions, your $25 bonus credits to your account for trading.

Here are the key terms and conditions for this offer:

Available in most U.S. states except Nevada

You must be physically located in an eligible state

Code SIBONUS must be entered during registration

Photo ID verification required (driver's license or passport with selfie)

Minimum $10 deposit to qualify

Bonus applies to trades on any eligible market

Once you meet the 1x playthrough requirement, profits from your trades are yours to withdraw

If you trade on Oklahoma City vs. Dallas and your prediction proves correct, your winnings are added to your account balance. If your trade doesn't go your way, you can use your $25 bonus on another market to continue trading. The bonus funds work like any other balance on the platform, giving you additional capital to explore other prediction markets beyond the Oklahoma City vs. Dallas game.

How to Claim Your Polymarket Welcome Offer for Oklahoma City vs. Dallas

Follow these steps to sign up and place your first trade on the Oklahoma City vs. Dallas matchup.

Visit Polymarket through a verified promotional link and click Sign Up. Enter the code SIBONUS during registration and complete email verification. Submit your photo ID (driver's license or passport) along with a selfie holding that ID to verify your identity. Make your first deposit of at least $10 using a debit card, bank transfer, Apple Pay, or crypto options. Place your first real-money trade on any eligible market, including Oklahoma City vs. Dallas on Wednesday at 9:30 PM ET. Your $25 trading bonus will credit to your account once your trade settles, ready for your next trades.

Want to learn more about how Polymarket compares to other prediction markets? Read our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review.

The disclaimer is: Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.