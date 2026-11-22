18+ Only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Not available in all jurisdictions. Trading is risky. 100% loss can occur. See http://polymarket.com/tos for more information. The Polymarket US App serves as an independent software provider and affiliate of Polymarket US and Polymarket Clearing, the CFTC-regulated exchange and clearing organization.

New users who enter the Polymarket promo code SIBONUS can deposit $10 and get a $25 trading bonus . A code is required. As of Sunday, November 22, this is one of the top prediction market promos available, and you can use it on NFL Week 11 Sunday trades.

How the Polymarket Promo Code Works for NFL Week 11 Sunday

The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS is required to unlock this welcome offer. You must enter it during registration, because you generally cannot apply a promo code after your account has been created. Once you deposit $10 and place your first real-money trade, your $25 trading bonus is credited to your account.

Your first trade is the key to the whole offer. For this article, treat NFL Week 11 Sunday as trade 1. Any of the three matchups listed below can serve as your qualifying trade: Saints at Bears, Buccaneers at Lions, or Dolphins at Bills, all set for 1:00 PM ET.

Here is how the outcomes play out. Say you place your qualifying trade on the Bills to win the Dolphins game. If the Bills win, your position pays out and you keep the profit, and your $25 bonus is still ready for your next trade. If the Bills lose, you lose that position, but the $25 trading bonus still lands in your account for your next trade.

Here are the key terms and conditions to know before you sign up:

A promo code is required. Use SIBONUS during registration.

The offer is available in all states except Nevada (NV).

You must be physically located in an eligible location.

You must provide proof of ID, which includes a photo of your driver's license or passport and a selfie holding that ID.

You must make an initial deposit of $10.

You must place a real-money trade on an eligible market to trigger the bonus.

The bonus carries a 1x playthrough requirement. Once you meet it, any profit from your trades is yours and can be withdrawn as cash.

No invitation or waitlist is needed for eligible users.

The promo code is not the same as a referral link. SIBONUS unlocks the new-user welcome offer, while your Polymarket referral code is part of a separate refer-a-friend program. After you start trading, you can share your unique referral code and earn bonuses by inviting friends.

The same offer works on both iOS and Android when you register through a qualifying promotional campaign and meet the offer terms. Funding options include a debit card, bank transfer (ACH), Apple Pay, and crypto, since the platform deals strictly in USD. You can also register with a crypto wallet such as MetaMask.

Current Polymarket Prices for NFL Week 11 Sunday

Saints @ Bears (1:00 PM ET): ML NO ~17% / CHI ~83%, Spread CHI ~-11.5 (~50%), Total ~48.5 (Over ~50%)

Buccaneers @ Lions (1:00 PM ET): ML TB ~29% / DET ~71%, Spread DET ~-6.5 (~50%), Total ~45.5 (Over ~50%)

Dolphins @ Bills (1:00 PM ET): ML MIA ~9% / BUF ~91%, Spread BUF ~-16.5 (~50%), Total ~44.5 (Over ~50%)

How to Claim the Polymarket Promo Code for NFL Week 11 Sunday

Follow these steps to claim your $25 trading bonus with the Polymarket promo code SIBONUS.

Open Polymarket through a verified link on this page and click "Sign Up." Enter the promo code SIBONUS and confirm the verification code sent to your email. Verify your identity with a photo ID and a selfie holding that ID. Deposit at least $10 using a debit card, ACH, Apple Pay, or crypto. Place your first real-money trade on an NFL Week 11 Sunday market, such as Saints @ Bears, Buccaneers @ Lions, or Dolphins @ Bills. Collect your $25 trading bonus and use it on your next trade.

Want to compare platforms before you sign up? Read our breakdown of Kalshi vs. Polymarket .

Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.