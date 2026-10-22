Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS: Deposit $10 on Thursday, Trade a $25 Bonus on New England vs. Chicago

New England visits Chicago on Thursday at 8:15 PM ET for a Week 7 matchup on Prime Video. If you're looking to trade on this game, now is the time to claim a $25 trading bonus with a Polymarket promo code. As of October 22, eligible users can unlock this welcome offer by entering code SIBONUS during registration and making a $10 deposit. Explore prediction market promos to compare offers before you sign up.

18+ Only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Not available in all jurisdictions. Trading is risky. 100% loss can occur. See http://polymarket.com/tos for more information. The Polymarket US App serves as an independent software provider and affiliate of Polymarket US and Polymarket Clearing, the CFTC-regulated exchange and clearing organization.

How the Polymarket Promo Code Works for Thursday Night Football

The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS delivers a $25 trading bonus when you meet the offer requirements. You must enter the code during registration, provide proof of ID, and deposit at least $10 to qualify. Once you complete your first real-money trade on any eligible market, including predictions on the New England vs. Chicago game, your bonus funds are credited to your account.

Here are the key terms and conditions you should know:

Available in most U.S. states except Nevada

You must be physically located in an eligible state

Code SIBONUS must be entered during registration, not after account creation

Photo ID verification is required (driver's license or passport plus selfie)

Minimum deposit of $10 unlocks the bonus

The 1x playthrough requirement applies before you can withdraw profits

If you trade on the New England vs. Chicago matchup and your prediction wins, any profits are yours to keep after meeting the playthrough requirement. If your trade doesn't go your way, you still have the bonus funds available for additional trades on other markets. The bonus applies to all eligible markets on Polymarket, from sports to politics and beyond.

How to Claim Your Polymarket Promo Code Bonus

Follow these steps to sign up, claim your bonus, and place your first trade on the New England vs. Chicago game.

Register through a verified Polymarket link and enter promo code SIBONUS during sign-up. Have your date of birth, phone number, email address, and current address ready. Complete ID verification by uploading a photo of your driver's license or passport along with a selfie holding that ID. Make a qualifying deposit of at least $10 using a debit card, bank transfer, Apple Pay, or crypto payment option. Place your first real-money trade on any eligible market, including the New England vs. Chicago matchup on Thursday. Your $25 trading bonus will be credited once your trade is complete and ready for your next trades.

Want to learn more about how Polymarket compares to other prediction markets? Read our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review for a detailed comparison.

The disclaimer is: Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.