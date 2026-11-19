New users can deposit $10 and get a $25 trading bonus with the Polymarket promo code SIBONUS. A code is required, and the offer is available as of Wednesday, November 18. Register, make your qualifying deposit, and place your first trade on Boston vs. Denver to unlock this welcome offer, one of the top prediction market promos right now. Claim the $25 trading bonus now .

18+ Only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Not available in all jurisdictions. Trading is risky. 100% loss can occur. See http://polymarket.com/tos for more information. The Polymarket US App serves as an independent software provider and affiliate of Polymarket US and Polymarket Clearing, the CFTC-regulated exchange and clearing organization.

How the Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS Works for Boston vs. Denver

The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS is required to claim this welcome offer. Enter it during registration, because you generally cannot apply a promo code after your account has been created. The offer gives you a $25 trading bonus once you deposit $10.

Boston vs. Denver tips off at 9:30 PM ET, which makes it a natural target for your first trade. Your first real-money trade on this game triggers the bonus, so you can start on night one of your Polymarket experience.

Here are the key terms and conditions for this welcome offer:

A promo code is required. Use SIBONUS at registration.

The offer is available in all states except Nevada.

You must be physically located in an eligible location.

You must provide proof of ID, including a photo of your driver's license or passport and a selfie holding that ID.

You must make an initial deposit of $10.

You must complete a real-money trade on an eligible market to claim the $25 bonus.

The bonus carries a 1x playthrough requirement. Once you meet it, any profit from your trades is yours and can be withdrawn as cash.

You no longer need an invitation to create an account. The previous U.S. waitlist has been removed for eligible users.

Here is how it could play out on Boston vs. Denver. Say you deposit $10 and place your first trade on the game. If your trade wins, you collect your profit, and once you meet the 1x playthrough requirement on your bonus funds, those profits can be withdrawn as cash.

If your trade loses, your $25 trading bonus is still credited and ready to use on your next trades. You can put those funds toward other eligible markets, including sports, politics, and trending news.

The invite code works differently from a referral link. A promo code like SIBONUS unlocks the new-user welcome offer, while a Polymarket referral code is part of the separate refer-a-friend program. Once you start trading, you can share your unique referral code and earn bonuses by inviting friends.

The same promotion is available to eligible iOS and Android users who register through a qualifying promotional campaign and satisfy the offer's terms. Have your date of birth, phone number, email address, and current address ready before you begin.

Current Polymarket Prices for Boston vs. Denver

BOS @ DEN (9:30 PM ET): Moneyline BOS 56% / DEN 44%

BOS @ DEN (9:30 PM ET): Spread BOS -2.5 (50%)

BOS @ DEN (9:30 PM ET): Total 220.5 (Over 50%)

How to Claim the Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS on Boston vs. Denver

Follow these steps to claim your $25 trading bonus and trade on Boston vs. Denver.

Click a verified link on this page, select Sign Up, and enter the code SIBONUS. Enter the verification code sent to your email and submit your ID and selfie. Deposit at least $10 using a debit card, ACH, Apple Pay, or crypto. Place your first real-money trade on BOS @ DEN. Receive your $25 trading bonus and use it on your next trades.

Want to compare platforms before you sign up? Read our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review.

The disclaimer is: Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.