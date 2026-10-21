Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS for NBA Opening Night: $25 Trading Bonus With a $10 Deposit

The $25 trading bonus from Polymarket promo code SIBONUS gives you a head start on prediction market trading for NBA Opening Night on Wednesday, October 21. You'll need to deposit $10 to unlock this welcome offer, and the code is required at signup. Start trading on the games happening that evening through prediction market promos available today.

18+ Only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Not available in all jurisdictions. Trading is risky. 100% loss can occur. See http://polymarket.com/tos for more information. The Polymarket US App serves as an independent software provider and affiliate of Polymarket US and Polymarket Clearing, the CFTC-regulated exchange and clearing organization.

How the Polymarket Promo Code Works for NBA Opening Night

The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS delivers a $25 trading bonus when you meet the signup requirements. This bonus is credited to your account after you complete your first real-money trade on any eligible market, including the NBA Opening Night matchups. Once you've met the 1x playthrough requirement on your bonus funds, any profits you generate from your trades are yours to keep and withdraw as cash.

Here are the key terms and conditions for claiming this offer:

The offer is available in all U.S. states except Nevada

You must be physically located in an eligible state to claim the bonus

Enter promo code SIBONUS during registration to unlock the offer

A minimum deposit of $10 is required to qualify

You must provide photo ID verification, including a driver's license or passport plus a selfie holding that ID

No invitation is required to create a Polymarket account

The same promotion is available to iOS and Android users who register through a qualifying promotional campaign

For example, if you deposit $10 and receive your $25 bonus, you could place a trade on one of the NBA Opening Night games. If your trade wins, your profit is added to your account balance. If your trade doesn't win, you've used your bonus funds to participate in the prediction market without additional cost beyond your initial deposit.

How to Claim Your Polymarket Promo Code for NBA Opening Night

Follow these steps to sign up and place your first trade on NBA Opening Night:

Click through to Polymarket using a verified link and select Sign Up Enter promo code SIBONUS during registration and complete identity verification with your photo ID Make your first deposit of $10 or more using a debit card, bank transfer, Apple Pay, or crypto Place your first real-money trade on any NBA Opening Night market to claim your $25 bonus Your bonus funds will be credited and ready to use on your next trade once requirements are met

For more details on how Polymarket compares to other prediction markets, read our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review.

The disclaimer is: Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.