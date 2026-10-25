Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS for NFL Week 7 Sunday: Deposit $10, Get $25 Trading Bonus

18+ Only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Not available in all jurisdictions. Trading is risky. 100% loss can occur. See http://polymarket.com/tos for more information. The Polymarket US App serves as an independent software provider and affiliate of Polymarket US and Polymarket Clearing, the CFTC-regulated exchange and clearing organization.

NFL Week 7 Sunday brings marquee matchups across the league, and now is the perfect time to start trading on Polymarket. Use the Polymarket promo code SIBONUS to claim a $25 trading bonus when you deposit $10. This welcome offer is available as of October 25, and you can apply your bonus toward trades on the day's biggest games. Explore prediction market promos to compare offers across platforms.

How the Polymarket Promo Code Works for NFL Week 7 Sunday

The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS unlocks a $25 trading bonus when you meet the offer requirements. You must deposit a minimum of $10 to qualify, and the code is required at registration. This bonus applies to all eligible U.S. states except Nevada, and you must be physically located in an eligible area when you sign up.

Here's what you need to know about the offer terms and conditions:

Promo code SIBONUS is required at registration

Minimum deposit of $10 qualifies you for the bonus

Available in most U.S. states except Nevada

You must provide photo ID verification during signup

The $25 bonus credits after you complete your first trade

A 1x playthrough requirement applies before you can withdraw profits

Once you meet the playthrough requirement, any profits from your trades are yours to withdraw

For example, if you deposit $10 and receive your $25 bonus, you can trade on NFL Week 7 matchups like the Bengals at Ravens or the Chiefs at Seahawks. If your trade wins, your profit is credited to your account. If your trade loses, you've used your bonus funds as intended. After meeting the 1x playthrough requirement, you can withdraw any winnings as cash.

No invitation is required to create a Polymarket account anymore. The previous U.S. waitlist has been removed for eligible users. You can register using your email, a crypto wallet like MetaMask, or other supported methods. The promo code must be entered during registration and cannot be applied retroactively after your account is created.

How to Claim Your Polymarket Promo Code for NFL Week 7

Follow these steps to sign up and place your first trade on NFL Week 7 Sunday games.

Click the verified sign-up link and select "Sign Up." Enter the promo code SIBONUS during registration and provide your personal information including date of birth, phone number, email address, and current address. Complete identity verification by uploading a photo of your driver's license or passport along with a selfie holding that ID. Make your first deposit of $10 or more using a debit card, bank transfer (ACH), Apple Pay, or crypto options. Place your first real-money trade on any eligible market, including NFL Week 7 matchups. Your $25 trading bonus will be credited to your account once your first trade is complete. Meet the 1x playthrough requirement, then withdraw any profits as cash.

Want to learn more about how Polymarket compares to other prediction markets? Read our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review.

Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.