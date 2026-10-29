Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS for NFL Week 8: Deposit $10, Get $25 Trading Bonus

Claim a $25 trading bonus with the Polymarket promo code SIBONUS this week. You'll need to deposit $10 to unlock the welcome offer and start trading on NFL Week 8 matchups. As of Thursday, October 29, this prediction market promos offer gives you bonus funds to explore trades across the full slate of games.

18+ Only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Not available in all jurisdictions. Trading is risky. 100% loss can occur. See http://polymarket.com/tos for more information. The Polymarket US App serves as an independent software provider and affiliate of Polymarket US and Polymarket Clearing, the CFTC-regulated exchange and clearing organization.

How the Polymarket Promo Code Works for NFL Week 8

The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS delivers a $25 trading bonus when you meet the offer requirements. You must enter the code during registration, provide valid identification, and make a $10 deposit to qualify. Once you complete your first trade on any eligible market, including NFL Week 8 games, your bonus funds become available for additional trades.

Here are the key terms and conditions for this offer:

Available in most U.S. states except Nevada

You must be physically located in an eligible state

Valid ID required during registration, including a photo of your driver's license or passport plus a selfie holding that ID

Minimum deposit of $10 to activate the bonus

Code must be entered at sign-up; it cannot be applied retroactively

Bonus requires a 1x playthrough before profits become withdrawable

For example, if you deposit $10 and receive your $25 bonus, you could trade on whether specific teams will win their NFL Week 8 matchups. If your trade on the Carolina versus Green Bay game wins, your profits from that trade are yours to keep after meeting the playthrough requirement. If a trade doesn't go your way, you still have your bonus funds to place additional trades throughout the week's slate of games.

How to Claim Your Polymarket Promo Code Offer for NFL Week 8

Follow these steps to sign up and place your first trade on NFL Week 8:

Click the verified sign-up link and select "Sign Up" on the Polymarket app or website Enter the promo code SIBONUS during registration and provide your personal information Submit valid identification, including a photo ID and selfie as required Make your initial deposit of $10 or more using a debit card, bank transfer, Apple Pay, or crypto Place your first real-money trade on any NFL Week 8 market to claim your $25 bonus Your bonus funds will be credited and ready for your next trades once requirements are met

Want to learn more about how Polymarket compares to other prediction markets? Read our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review.

The disclaimer is: Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.