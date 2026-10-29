Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS for NFL Week 8: Deposit $10, Get $25 Trading Bonus
Claim a $25 trading bonus with the Polymarket promo code SIBONUS this week. You'll need to deposit $10 to unlock the welcome offer and start trading on NFL Week 8 matchups. As of Thursday, October 29, this prediction market promos offer gives you bonus funds to explore trades across the full slate of games.
18+ Only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Not available in all jurisdictions. Trading is risky. 100% loss can occur. See http://polymarket.com/tos for more information. The Polymarket US App serves as an independent software provider and affiliate of Polymarket US and Polymarket Clearing, the CFTC-regulated exchange and clearing organization.
How the Polymarket Promo Code Works for NFL Week 8
The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS delivers a $25 trading bonus when you meet the offer requirements. You must enter the code during registration, provide valid identification, and make a $10 deposit to qualify. Once you complete your first trade on any eligible market, including NFL Week 8 games, your bonus funds become available for additional trades.
Here are the key terms and conditions for this offer:
- Available in most U.S. states except Nevada
- You must be physically located in an eligible state
- Valid ID required during registration, including a photo of your driver's license or passport plus a selfie holding that ID
- Minimum deposit of $10 to activate the bonus
- Code must be entered at sign-up; it cannot be applied retroactively
- Bonus requires a 1x playthrough before profits become withdrawable
For example, if you deposit $10 and receive your $25 bonus, you could trade on whether specific teams will win their NFL Week 8 matchups. If your trade on the Carolina versus Green Bay game wins, your profits from that trade are yours to keep after meeting the playthrough requirement. If a trade doesn't go your way, you still have your bonus funds to place additional trades throughout the week's slate of games.
How to Claim Your Polymarket Promo Code Offer for NFL Week 8
Follow these steps to sign up and place your first trade on NFL Week 8:
- Click the verified sign-up link and select "Sign Up" on the Polymarket app or website
- Enter the promo code SIBONUS during registration and provide your personal information
- Submit valid identification, including a photo ID and selfie as required
- Make your initial deposit of $10 or more using a debit card, bank transfer, Apple Pay, or crypto
- Place your first real-money trade on any NFL Week 8 market to claim your $25 bonus
- Your bonus funds will be credited and ready for your next trades once requirements are met
Want to learn more about how Polymarket compares to other prediction markets? Read our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review.
The disclaimer is: Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.
Kyle is a prediction markets specialist at Sports Illustrated, where he delivers clear, unbiased platform reviews and insightful trading content to help new and experienced traders make informed decisions. His goal is to give SI readers the knowledge they need to navigate the evolving prediction market industry with confidence. Kyle joined SI in 2024, bringing a strong editorial background and a lifelong passion for sports. Before joining SI, he covered major professional teams including the Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Dodgers, and Boston Celtics for FanSided, where he developed his skills in sports reporting, analysis, and content creation. His journalism experience helps him approach prediction market coverage with accuracy, balance, and attention to detail. Kyle regularly trades sports prediction markets, primarily in the NFL, NBA, MLB, and soccer. Kalshi, Polymarket, and Novig are among the platforms he uses most, giving him firsthand experience with different market structures, trading tools, and app navigation. His previous experience with traditional sports betting also gives him perspective on how prediction markets compare with sportsbooks and how the two products differ for sports fans. For Kyle, sports trading adds another layer of engagement to the games he already enjoys watching, combining his interest in sports with research, market analysis, and strategic decision-making.