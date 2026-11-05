Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS for NFL Week 9: Deposit $10, Get $25

Claim a $25 trading bonus with the Polymarket promo code SIBONUS during NFL Week 9. The offer requires a $10 deposit to unlock your bonus, and you can start trading on the week's matchups as soon as Thursday, November 5. Explore prediction market promos available today and begin your trading journey.

18+ Only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Not available in all jurisdictions. Trading is risky. 100% loss can occur. See http://polymarket.com/tos for more information. The Polymarket US App serves as an independent software provider and affiliate of Polymarket US and Polymarket Clearing, the CFTC-regulated exchange and clearing organization.

Understanding the Polymarket Promo Code Offer for NFL Week 9

The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS delivers a $25 trading bonus when you meet the offer requirements. You must deposit at least $10 to qualify, and the code is required at registration. This welcome offer applies in most U.S. states, excluding Nevada, and you must be physically located in an eligible area when you sign up.

Once you claim your bonus, you can trade on any eligible market during NFL Week 9. If you predict correctly on Thursday's Jacksonville at Baltimore matchup or any other game that week, your profits are yours to keep. Should your trade move against you, your $25 bonus allows you to continue trading across the week's full slate of games.

Key terms and conditions for this offer include the following requirements:

Available in all U.S. states except Nevada

Must be physically located in an eligible jurisdiction

Promo code SIBONUS required at registration

Minimum $10 deposit to unlock the bonus

Photo ID verification required (driver's license or passport with accompanying selfie)

Complete at least one real-money trade to claim your bonus

1x playthrough requirement applies before withdrawing profits

You no longer need an invitation to create a Polymarket account. The previous U.S. waitlist has been removed for eligible users, making it simple to register and start trading on NFL Week 9 games immediately.

How to Claim Your Polymarket Promo Code Bonus for NFL Week 9

Follow these steps to register, deposit, and claim your $25 trading bonus in time for NFL Week 9.

Sign up for a Polymarket account using a verified link and enter promo code SIBONUS during registration. Have your personal information ready, including date of birth, phone number, email address, and current address. Complete identity verification by providing a photo of your driver's license or passport along with a selfie holding that ID. Make your first deposit of at least $10 using a debit card, bank transfer (ACH), Apple Pay, or crypto payment option. Place your first real-money trade on any eligible market, including NFL Week 9 matchups like Jacksonville at Baltimore on Thursday at 8:15 PM ET. Your $25 trading bonus will be credited to your account once all requirements are met. Meet the 1x playthrough requirement, and any profits from your trades are yours to withdraw.

For a detailed comparison of prediction market platforms, read our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review .

The disclaimer is: Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.