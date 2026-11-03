Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS for NHL Tuesday Night Hockey: Get $25 Trading Bonus

Claim a $25 trading bonus with the Polymarket promo code SIBONUS on Tuesday, November 3. You'll deposit $10 to unlock this welcome offer and start trading on NHL Tuesday Night Hockey matchups. Explore other prediction market promos available today.

18+ Only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Not available in all jurisdictions. Trading is risky. 100% loss can occur. See http://polymarket.com/tos for more information. The Polymarket US App serves as an independent software provider and affiliate of Polymarket US and Polymarket Clearing, the CFTC-regulated exchange and clearing organization.

Understanding the Polymarket Promo Code for NHL Tuesday Night Hockey

The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS delivers a $25 trading bonus when you meet the offer requirements. You must deposit at least $10 into your account and complete your first real-money trade to claim the bonus. Once you satisfy these conditions, your $25 bonus becomes available for trading on any eligible market, including the 11 games on Tuesday's NHL slate.

Here are the key terms and conditions for this offer:

Available in most U.S. states except Nevada

You must be physically located in an eligible state to claim the offer

Enter code SIBONUS during registration (you cannot apply it retroactively)

Provide valid ID verification, including a photo of your driver's license or passport with a selfie

Make an initial deposit of $10 or more

Complete at least one real-money trade to unlock the bonus

Meet the 1x playthrough requirement before withdrawing profits

For example, if you trade on whether Edmonton defeats New Jersey on Tuesday and your prediction proves correct, any winnings from that trade are yours to keep. If your trade doesn't go your way, you still have your $25 bonus to use on additional trades throughout the evening's matchups. The bonus applies to all eligible markets on the platform, giving you flexibility across the full Tuesday night schedule.

How to Claim Your Polymarket Promo Code Bonus for Tuesday's Games

Follow these steps to sign up and place your first trade on Tuesday's NHL action:

Visit Polymarket through a verified promotional link and click "Sign Up" Enter the promo code SIBONUS during registration Complete identity verification by submitting your ID and a selfie Make your first deposit of $10 or more using a debit card, bank transfer, Apple Pay, or crypto Place your first real-money trade on any Tuesday night NHL game Your $25 trading bonus will be credited to your account once your trade settles

Learn more by reading our Kalshi vs. Polymarket comparison to see how this platform stacks up.

The disclaimer is: Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.