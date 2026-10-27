Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS for Portland vs. Los Angeles: Claim $25 Bonus

Looking to trade on the Portland vs. Los Angeles matchup on Tuesday? A $25 trading bonus awaits new users who claim the Polymarket promo code SIBONUS today. This prediction market promo requires a $10 deposit to unlock, giving you bonus funds to trade on this game and beyond. The offer is available now through Tuesday, October 27.

18+ Only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Not available in all jurisdictions. Trading is risky. 100% loss can occur. See http://polymarket.com/tos for more information. The Polymarket US App serves as an independent software provider and affiliate of Polymarket US and Polymarket Clearing, the CFTC-regulated exchange and clearing organization.

How the Polymarket Promo Code Works for Portland vs. Los Angeles

The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS delivers $25 in bonus trading funds when you meet the offer requirements. You must deposit at least $10 to qualify, and the bonus becomes available after you complete your first real-money trade. Once you meet the 1x playthrough requirement, any profits from your trades can be withdrawn as cash.

Here are the key terms and conditions for this offer:

Available in all U.S. states except Nevada

Code SIBONUS must be entered during registration

Minimum deposit of $10 required

Photo ID verification required (driver's license or passport plus selfie)

Must be physically located in an eligible state

No waitlist or invitation needed for eligible users

You can use your $25 bonus to trade on the Portland vs. Los Angeles game on Tuesday or any other available market. If your trade on this matchup wins, your profit is yours to keep after meeting the playthrough requirement. The bonus funds give you the opportunity to explore prediction markets without using your own deposit first.

How to Claim the Polymarket Promo Code for This Game

Follow these steps to sign up and place your first trade on the Portland vs. Los Angeles game:

Register through a verified link and click Sign Up. Enter the Polymarket promo code SIBONUS during registration. Have your date of birth, phone number, email address, and current address ready. Complete identity verification by providing a photo of your driver's license or passport along with a selfie holding that ID. Make your first deposit of at least $10 using a debit card, bank transfer, Apple Pay, or crypto options. Place your first real-money trade on any eligible market, including the Portland vs. Los Angeles game on Tuesday. Your $25 bonus will be credited and ready to use on your next trade once you meet the 1x playthrough requirement.

Want to learn more about how Polymarket compares to other prediction markets? Read our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review.

The disclaimer is: Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.