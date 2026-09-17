Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS for Week 2 NFL: Deposit $10, Get $50 Trading Bonus

Week 2 NFL kicks off Thursday, September 17, and you can trade on the action with a welcome offer available as of today. Use the Polymarket promo code SIBONUS to claim $50 in trading bonus when you deposit $10. The code is required to unlock this welcome offer, and you'll need to complete a qualifying trade to access your bonus funds. Explore prediction market promos to compare other available offers.

18+ Only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Not available in all jurisdictions. Trading is risky. 100% loss can occur. See http://polymarket.com/tos for more information. The Polymarket US App serves as an independent software provider and affiliate of Polymarket US and Polymarket Clearing, the CFTC-regulated exchange and clearing organization.

How the Polymarket Promo Code Works for Week 2 NFL Trading

The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS delivers a $50 trading bonus when you meet the offer requirements. You must deposit at least $10 to qualify, and the code must be entered during registration. Once you complete your first real-money trade on any eligible market, including Week 2 NFL matchups, your $50 bonus becomes available for additional trades.

Key terms and conditions include the following requirements. You can claim this offer in all U.S. states except Nevada, and you must be physically located in an eligible state when you register. The platform requires photo ID verification, including a driver's license or passport along with a selfie holding that ID. After you meet the 1x playthrough requirement on your bonus, any profits you generate from your trades can be withdrawn as cash.

Consider how this bonus applies to Week 2 NFL trading. If you predict correctly on a Lions-Bills matchup or any other Week 2 game and your trade generates $30 in profit, you keep that $30 after meeting playthrough requirements. If a trade on a Week 2 game doesn't perform as expected, your $50 bonus remains available for subsequent trades on other markets throughout the platform.

How to Claim Your Polymarket Promo Code for Week 2 NFL

Follow these steps to register, claim your bonus, and start trading on Week 2 NFL markets.

Visit Polymarket using a verified sign-up link and click "Sign Up." Enter the promo code SIBONUS during registration and provide your personal information, including date of birth, phone number, email address, and current address. Complete identity verification by submitting a photo of your driver's license or passport along with a selfie holding that ID. Make your initial deposit of at least $10 using a debit card, bank transfer (ACH), Apple Pay, or crypto options. Place your first real-money trade on any eligible market, including Week 2 NFL prediction markets. Your $50 trading bonus will be credited to your account once your trade is confirmed, ready for use on additional trades.

For more details on how Polymarket compares to other prediction market platforms, read our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review.

The disclaimer is: Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.