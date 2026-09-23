Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS for Week 3 NFL: Claim Your $50 Trading Bonus

Week 3 NFL arrives with plenty of compelling matchups to trade on, and as of Wednesday, September 23, you can claim a $50 trading bonus when you use the Polymarket promo code SIBONUS. The code unlocks a welcome offer that requires a $10 deposit to activate. You'll also gain access to prediction market promos across multiple sports events throughout the season.

18+ Only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Not available in all jurisdictions. Trading is risky. 100% loss can occur. See http://polymarket.com/tos for more information. The Polymarket US App serves as an independent software provider and affiliate of Polymarket US and Polymarket Clearing, the CFTC-regulated exchange and clearing organization.

How the Polymarket Promo Code Works for Week 3 NFL Trading

The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS delivers a straightforward welcome offer. You must enter the code during registration, deposit at least $10, and complete your first real-money trade on any eligible market to unlock your $50 trading bonus. Once you meet the 1x playthrough requirement, any profits you generate from your trades become yours to withdraw as cash.

This offer applies to all Week 3 NFL matchups available on the platform. Whether you're trading on the Bills versus Chargers, the Bengals at Steelers, or any other game during the week, your bonus funds work across the full slate. The bonus expires after you satisfy the playthrough requirement, so plan your trades strategically to maximize your trading activity.

Key terms and conditions include the following requirements:

You must be physically located in an eligible U.S. state (all states except Nevada)

You must provide valid photo ID during registration, including a driver's license or passport with a matching selfie

Your initial deposit must be $10 or more

You must complete at least one real-money trade to claim the bonus

The 1x playthrough requirement applies before you can withdraw profits

If you trade on a Buffalo versus Los Angeles matchup and your position gains value, your profits are yours to keep after meeting the playthrough requirement. Conversely, if a trade moves against you, the loss comes from your account balance. The $50 bonus accelerates your trading capital and gives you additional funds to deploy across Week 3 NFL markets.

How to Claim Your Polymarket Promo Code Bonus for Week 3 NFL

Follow these steps to register, deposit, and place your first trade on Week 3 NFL matchups.

Visit Polymarket through an eligible link and click "Sign Up." Enter the promo code SIBONUS during registration and complete your identity verification with a valid photo ID and selfie. Make your first deposit of at least $10 using a debit card, bank transfer (ACH), Apple Pay, or crypto options. Navigate to any Week 3 NFL market and place your first real-money trade to trigger the bonus. Your $50 trading bonus will be credited to your account once the trade settles. Meet the 1x playthrough requirement, and your profits become available for withdrawal.

For more details on how Polymarket compares to other prediction markets, read our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review.

The disclaimer is: Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.