Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS: Get $25 Bonus for 4PM Slate, NFL Prediction Markets

Looking to trade on the NFL Sunday 4PM Slate? The $25 trading bonus available through a Polymarket promo code gives you extra capital to deploy on Sunday, October 4. You'll need to enter code SIBONUS during registration and deposit $10 to unlock this welcome offer. Check out other prediction market promos available today to maximize your trading opportunities.

How the Polymarket Promo Code Works for the NFL Sunday 4PM Slate

The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS delivers a $25 trading bonus when you meet the offer requirements. You must be physically located in an eligible state (all U.S. states except Nevada), provide valid ID during registration, and complete a $10 minimum deposit to qualify. Once you place your first real-money trade on any market, including the NFL Sunday 4PM Slate matchups, your bonus funds are credited to your account.

Here's what you need to know about the offer terms and conditions:

Code required: SIBONUS (enter during registration only)

Minimum deposit: $10

Bonus amount: $25 trading bonus

Eligible states: All U.S. states except Nevada

ID verification required: Photo of driver's license or passport plus a selfie holding that ID

Playthrough requirement: 1x playthrough of bonus funds before withdrawing profits

Deposit methods: Debit card, bank transfer (ACH), Apple Pay, or crypto options

For example, if you deposit $10 and receive your $25 bonus, you'll have $35 total to trade on the NFL Sunday 4PM Slate. If your trades generate $50 in profit, you'll meet the 1x playthrough requirement and can withdraw your winnings as cash. The bonus applies to any eligible market on Polymarket, giving you flexibility to trade across sports, politics, and news events.

Important details: You no longer need an invitation to create a Polymarket account. The previous U.S. waitlist has been removed for eligible users. Make sure to enter the promo code during registration, as you cannot apply it retroactively after your account is created. The same promotion is available to iOS and Android users who register through a qualifying promotional campaign.

How to Claim Your Polymarket Promo Code Bonus for NFL Sunday Trading

Follow these steps to sign up, claim your bonus, and start trading on the NFL Sunday 4PM Slate:

Register through a verified link and click "Sign Up." Enter the Polymarket promo code SIBONUS during registration. You'll receive a verification email with a code to enter on the platform. Have your date of birth, phone number, email address, and current address ready before you begin. Complete your identity verification by uploading a photo of your driver's license or passport along with a selfie holding that ID. Make your first deposit of $10 or more using a debit card, bank transfer (ACH), Apple Pay, or crypto options. Place your first real-money trade on any eligible market, including the NFL Sunday 4PM Slate games. Your $25 trading bonus will be credited to your account once you complete your first trade. Meet the 1x playthrough requirement, and any profits you generate are yours to withdraw.

For a detailed comparison of prediction market platforms, read our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review .

Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.