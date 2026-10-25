Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS: Get $25 Bonus for Chiefs vs. Seahawks

18+ Only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Not available in all jurisdictions. Trading is risky. 100% loss can occur. See http://polymarket.com/tos for more information. The Polymarket US App serves as an independent software provider and affiliate of Polymarket US and Polymarket Clearing, the CFTC-regulated exchange and clearing organization.

Looking to trade on the Chiefs vs. Seahawks matchup? Use the Polymarket promo code SIBONUS to unlock a $25 trading bonus when you deposit $10. This offer is available as of October 25, and you can apply it toward trades on Sunday's primetime matchup. Explore other prediction market promos to maximize your trading opportunities.

Understanding the Polymarket Promo Code for Chiefs vs. Seahawks Trading

The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS delivers a straightforward welcome offer: deposit $10 and receive $25 in trading bonus funds. You must enter the code during registration to qualify, and the bonus applies only to eligible U.S. states (all states except Nevada). The offer requires identity verification, including a photo of your driver's license or passport along with a selfie holding that ID.

Here are the key terms and conditions you should know:

Code SIBONUS must be entered at registration and cannot be applied retroactively

Minimum deposit of $10 is required to unlock the bonus

Available in all U.S. states except Nevada

You must be physically located in an eligible state to claim the offer

Identity verification is mandatory before funds are credited

A 1x playthrough requirement applies before you can withdraw profits from bonus trades

Once you meet the playthrough requirement, any profits from your trades on the Chiefs vs. Seahawks game or other markets become yours to withdraw. For example, if you trade $25 of bonus funds on a Chiefs market outcome and your prediction proves correct, your winnings are available for withdrawal after meeting the playthrough terms. Conversely, if your trade doesn't go as expected, you've only used the bonus funds provided by Polymarket.

The offer is available to both web and mobile users (iOS and Android) who register through a qualifying promotional campaign and satisfy all offer terms. No invitation is required to create a Polymarket account, and you can fund your account using debit cards, bank transfers (ACH), Apple Pay, or cryptocurrency options.

How to Claim Your Polymarket Promo Code Bonus for Sunday's Game

Follow these steps to sign up, claim your bonus, and place your first trade on the Chiefs vs. Seahawks matchup.

Visit Polymarket using a verified sign-up link and click "Sign Up." Enter the promo code SIBONUS during registration and complete identity verification with your driver's license or passport photo and a selfie. Make your first deposit of $10 or more using your preferred payment method (debit card, bank transfer, Apple Pay, or crypto). Place a real-money trade on any eligible market, including the Chiefs vs. Seahawks game or other available events. Your $25 trading bonus will be credited to your account once all requirements are met. Meet the 1x playthrough requirement, and any profits become available for withdrawal.

Want to learn more about how Polymarket compares to other prediction markets? Read our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review for a detailed comparison.

Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.