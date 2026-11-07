Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS: Get $25 Bonus for College Football Week 10
18+ Only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Not available in all jurisdictions. Trading is risky. 100% loss can occur. See http://polymarket.com/tos for more information. The Polymarket US App serves as an independent software provider and affiliate of Polymarket US and Polymarket Clearing, the CFTC-regulated exchange and clearing organization.
Claim a $25 trading bonus with the Polymarket promo code SIBONUS this week. You'll need to deposit $10 to unlock your welcome offer and start trading on College Football Week 10 matchups. Check out other prediction market promos available today, and take advantage of this offer while it's current.
How the Polymarket Promo Code Works for College Football Week 10
The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS delivers a $25 trading bonus when you meet the offer requirements. To qualify, you must register with the code SIBONUS, complete identity verification with a photo ID and selfie, and deposit at least $10 into your account. Once you place your first real-money trade on any eligible market, including College Football Week 10 games, your $25 bonus will be credited to your account.
Here are the key terms and conditions you should know:
- Available in most U.S. states except Nevada
- You must be physically located in an eligible state to claim the offer
- Enter code SIBONUS during registration, not after account creation
- Photo ID verification required with accompanying selfie
- Minimum $10 deposit to trigger the bonus
- Bonus applies after completing your first trade
- Once you meet the 1x playthrough requirement, any profits from your trades are yours to withdraw
For example, if you deposit $10 and trade on a College Football Week 10 matchup, your $25 bonus will be added to your account. Any winnings from trades using that bonus become withdrawable cash after you satisfy the playthrough requirement. The offer applies to all eligible markets on the platform, giving you flexibility in how you deploy your bonus funds.
How to Claim Your Polymarket Promo Code Bonus for College Football Week 10
Follow these steps to sign up and place your first trade on College Football Week 10:
- Click a verified sign-up link and select "Sign Up" on the Polymarket app or website
- Enter the promo code SIBONUS during registration and complete email verification
- Provide proof of identity with a photo of your driver's license or passport and a selfie holding that ID
- Make a qualifying deposit of at least $10 using a debit card, bank transfer, Apple Pay, or crypto
- Place your first real-money trade on a College Football Week 10 market
- Your $25 trading bonus will be credited and ready to use on your next trade
Learn more by reading our Kalshi vs. Polymarket comparison to see how this platform stacks up.
Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.
Kyle is a prediction markets specialist at Sports Illustrated, where he delivers clear, unbiased platform reviews and insightful trading content to help new and experienced traders make informed decisions. His goal is to give SI readers the knowledge they need to navigate the evolving prediction market industry with confidence. Kyle joined SI in 2024, bringing a strong editorial background and a lifelong passion for sports. Before joining SI, he covered major professional teams including the Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Dodgers, and Boston Celtics for FanSided, where he developed his skills in sports reporting, analysis, and content creation. His journalism experience helps him approach prediction market coverage with accuracy, balance, and attention to detail. Kyle regularly trades sports prediction markets, primarily in the NFL, NBA, MLB, and soccer. Kalshi, Polymarket, and Novig are among the platforms he uses most, giving him firsthand experience with different market structures, trading tools, and app navigation. His previous experience with traditional sports betting also gives him perspective on how prediction markets compare with sportsbooks and how the two products differ for sports fans. For Kyle, sports trading adds another layer of engagement to the games he already enjoys watching, combining his interest in sports with research, market analysis, and strategic decision-making.