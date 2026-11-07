Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS: Get $25 Bonus for College Football Week 10

18+ Only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Not available in all jurisdictions. Trading is risky. 100% loss can occur. See http://polymarket.com/tos for more information. The Polymarket US App serves as an independent software provider and affiliate of Polymarket US and Polymarket Clearing, the CFTC-regulated exchange and clearing organization.

Claim a $25 trading bonus with the Polymarket promo code SIBONUS this week. You'll need to deposit $10 to unlock your welcome offer and start trading on College Football Week 10 matchups. Check out other prediction market promos available today, and take advantage of this offer while it's current.

How the Polymarket Promo Code Works for College Football Week 10

The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS delivers a $25 trading bonus when you meet the offer requirements. To qualify, you must register with the code SIBONUS, complete identity verification with a photo ID and selfie, and deposit at least $10 into your account. Once you place your first real-money trade on any eligible market, including College Football Week 10 games, your $25 bonus will be credited to your account.

Here are the key terms and conditions you should know:

Available in most U.S. states except Nevada

You must be physically located in an eligible state to claim the offer

Enter code SIBONUS during registration, not after account creation

Photo ID verification required with accompanying selfie

Minimum $10 deposit to trigger the bonus

Bonus applies after completing your first trade

Once you meet the 1x playthrough requirement, any profits from your trades are yours to withdraw

For example, if you deposit $10 and trade on a College Football Week 10 matchup, your $25 bonus will be added to your account. Any winnings from trades using that bonus become withdrawable cash after you satisfy the playthrough requirement. The offer applies to all eligible markets on the platform, giving you flexibility in how you deploy your bonus funds.

How to Claim Your Polymarket Promo Code Bonus for College Football Week 10

Follow these steps to sign up and place your first trade on College Football Week 10:

Click a verified sign-up link and select "Sign Up" on the Polymarket app or website Enter the promo code SIBONUS during registration and complete email verification Provide proof of identity with a photo of your driver's license or passport and a selfie holding that ID Make a qualifying deposit of at least $10 using a debit card, bank transfer, Apple Pay, or crypto Place your first real-money trade on a College Football Week 10 market Your $25 trading bonus will be credited and ready to use on your next trade

Learn more by reading our Kalshi vs. Polymarket comparison to see how this platform stacks up.

Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.