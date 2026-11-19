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Deposit $10 and get a $25 trading bonus with the Polymarket promo code SIBONUS. A code is required, and it unlocks the new-user reward on the Colts vs. Texans market tonight. As of Thursday, November 19, this is one of the top prediction market promos available to new users.

How the Polymarket Promo Code Works for Colts vs. Texans

The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS is required to claim this welcome offer. Enter it during registration, because you generally cannot apply a promo code after your account has been created. Once you deposit $10 and place a qualifying trade on the Colts vs. Texans market, the $25 trading bonus is credited to your account.

I tested the sign-up flow myself, and the process moves quickly once your ID is ready. You will need a photo of your driver's license or passport, plus a selfie holding that ID. Having your date of birth, phone number, email address and current address on hand makes registration smoother.

Here are the key terms and conditions for this offer:

A promo code is required. Use SIBONUS at registration.

The offer is available in all states except Nevada.

You must be physically located in an eligible location.

You must make an initial deposit of $10.

You must provide proof of ID when registering.

You must place a real-money trade on an eligible market to claim the bonus.

The bonus carries a 1x playthrough requirement. After you meet it, any profit from your trades is yours and can be withdrawn as cash.

The offer is available to eligible iOS and Android users who register through a qualifying promotional campaign.

Your first qualifying trade is the Colts vs. Texans game, which counts as trade 1. Say you deposit $10 and trade on the Texans moneyline at 85 cents. If Houston wins, each share pays out $1, and your profit is yours once the 1x playthrough is met. If Houston does not win, that trade settles at zero, but your $25 trading bonus stays available for your next trades.

The same logic applies on the other side. A trade on the Colts moneyline at 15 cents pays $1 per share if Indianapolis wins and settles at zero if it does not. Either way, the bonus funds remain ready for your next markets across sports, politics and more.

Polymarket also runs a separate refer-a-friend program. A promo code like SIBONUS unlocks the new-user welcome offer, while a Polymarket referral code is a different tool for earning bonuses by inviting friends after you start trading. You no longer need an invitation or waitlist spot to create an account.

Polymarket Prices for Colts vs. Texans

Colts @ Texans (8:15 PM ET), Moneyline: IND 15% / HOU 85%

Colts @ Texans (8:15 PM ET), Spread: HOU -13.5 (47%)

Colts @ Texans (8:15 PM ET), Total: 44.5 (Over 48%)

How to Claim the Polymarket Promo Code Offer for Colts vs. Texans

Follow these steps to claim your $25 trading bonus with the Polymarket promo code SIBONUS.

Open Polymarket through a verified link on this page and click Sign Up. Enter the promo code SIBONUS, then enter the verification code sent to your email. You can also register with a crypto wallet such as MetaMask. Verify your identity with a photo ID and a selfie holding that ID. Deposit at least $10 using a debit card, ACH bank transfer, Apple Pay or crypto. Place a real-money trade on the Colts vs. Texans market. Check your account for your $25 trading bonus and use it on your next trades.

Want to compare platforms before you sign up? Read our breakdown of Kalshi vs. Polymarket .

Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.