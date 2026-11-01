Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS: Get $25 Bonus for Eagles vs. Commanders

18+ Only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Not available in all jurisdictions. Trading is risky. 100% loss can occur. See http://polymarket.com/tos for more information. The Polymarket US App serves as an independent software provider and affiliate of Polymarket US and Polymarket Clearing, the CFTC-regulated exchange and clearing organization.

Claim a $25 trading bonus with the Polymarket promo code SIBONUS when you deposit $10. This welcome offer is available as of November 1, and you can use your bonus to trade on the Eagles vs. Commanders matchup. Explore other prediction market promos to maximize your trading opportunities.

How the Polymarket Promo Code Works for Eagles vs. Commanders

The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS unlocks a $25 trading bonus when you meet the offer requirements. You must deposit at least $10 to qualify, and the bonus becomes available after you complete your first real-money trade on any eligible market, including the Eagles vs. Commanders game. Once you meet the 1x playthrough requirement, any profits from your trades are yours to withdraw.

Here are the key terms and conditions for this offer:

Available in most U.S. states, excluding Nevada

You must be physically located in an eligible state

Enter promo code SIBONUS during registration

Provide valid ID verification with photo identification and a selfie

Make an initial deposit of $10 or more

Complete one real-money trade to claim the bonus

For example, if you deposit $10 and trade on whether the Eagles or Commanders will win, your $25 bonus activates after that trade settles. If your prediction proves correct, you keep your winnings plus the bonus value. If your prediction is incorrect, you still retain the $25 bonus to use on future trades within the platform.

How to Claim Your Polymarket Promo Code Bonus for This Game

Follow these steps to sign up and place your first trade on the Eagles vs. Commanders:

Register on Polymarket using a verified sign-up link and enter promo code SIBONUS during account creation Complete identity verification by submitting a photo of your driver's license or passport along with a selfie holding that ID Make your initial deposit of $10 or more using a debit card, bank transfer, Apple Pay, or crypto options Navigate to the Eagles vs. Commanders market and place your first real-money trade Your $25 trading bonus will be credited to your account once your trade settles

Want to learn more about how Polymarket compares to other prediction markets? Read our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review.

Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.