Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS: Get $25 Bonus for Monday Night Football and NBA Trading

18+ Only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Not available in all jurisdictions. Trading is risky. 100% loss can occur. See http://polymarket.com/tos for more information. The Polymarket US App serves as an independent software provider and affiliate of Polymarket US and Polymarket Clearing, the CFTC-regulated exchange and clearing organization.

Claim a $25 trading bonus with the Polymarket promo code SIBONUS on Monday, November 2. You'll need to deposit $10 to unlock this welcome offer and start trading on Monday Night Football and NBA games. Check out other prediction market promos available today.

Understanding the Polymarket Promo Code for Monday Night Football and NBA Action

The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS delivers a $25 trading bonus when you meet the offer requirements. You must enter the code during registration, provide valid identification, and make a $10 deposit to qualify. Once you complete your first trade on any eligible market, your bonus funds become available for additional trades.

Here are the key terms and conditions for this offer:

Available in most U.S. states except Nevada

You must be physically located in an eligible state

Valid ID required during registration (driver's license or passport with selfie)

Minimum deposit of $10 to activate the bonus

Bonus applies after completing your first trade

One-time playthrough requirement on bonus funds

Profits from bonus trades are yours to withdraw

On Monday, November 2, you can trade on the Chicago Bears versus Seattle Seahawks matchup or any of the 15 NBA games on the slate. If you predict the Bears will win and they do, your $25 bonus grows. If your prediction doesn't match the outcome, you learn from the trade and can use remaining bonus funds on other markets.

No invitation is required to create a Polymarket account. The previous U.S. waitlist has been removed for eligible users, making signup straightforward. Enter code SIBONUS during registration, not after account creation, since promo codes cannot be applied retroactively.

How to Claim Your Polymarket Promo Code Bonus for Monday's Games

Follow these steps to sign up and place your first trade on Monday Night Football or NBA games.

Register through a verified link and enter promo code SIBONUS during signup. Provide your date of birth, phone number, email address, and current address. Complete identity verification by uploading a photo of your driver's license or passport along with a selfie holding that ID. Make your first deposit of $10 or more using a debit card, bank transfer, Apple Pay, or cryptocurrency. Place your first real-money trade on any eligible market, including Monday Night Football or NBA games. Your $25 bonus will be credited and ready to use on your next trades once you meet the playthrough requirement.

Want to learn more about how Polymarket compares to other prediction markets? Read our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review.

Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.