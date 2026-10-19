Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS: Get $25 Bonus for Monday Night Football, NBA Trading

18+ Only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Not available in all jurisdictions. Trading is risky. 100% loss can occur. See http://polymarket.com/tos for more information. The Polymarket US App serves as an independent software provider and affiliate of Polymarket US and Polymarket Clearing, the CFTC-regulated exchange and clearing organization.

Monday, October 19 brings a packed slate of prediction market opportunities. Use the Polymarket promo code SIBONUS to claim a $25 trading bonus when you deposit $10. This code unlocks one of the best prediction market promos available, letting you trade on Monday Night Football, the WNBA Finals, and other major events.

How the Polymarket Promo Code Works for Monday Night Football Trading

The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS delivers straightforward terms. You deposit $10 to your account, enter the code during registration, and receive $25 in trading bonus funds. This bonus applies to any eligible market on the platform, including the Monday Night Football matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and Washington Commanders at 8:20 PM ET.

Here are the key terms and conditions you should know:

Code SIBONUS is required at registration to unlock the bonus

Available in all U.S. states except Nevada

You must be physically located in an eligible state

A $10 minimum deposit is required to qualify

Photo ID verification is mandatory during signup

The bonus requires a 1x playthrough before you can withdraw profits

Available on iOS and Android through qualifying promotional campaigns

Imagine you use your $25 bonus to trade on the 49ers-Commanders game. If your prediction proves correct, your winnings are yours to keep after meeting the playthrough requirement. If your trade doesn't go your way, you've only used the bonus funds provided by Polymarket, not your own deposit.

You cannot apply the promo code after creating your account, so enter SIBONUS during the initial registration process. The bonus applies to all eligible markets on the platform, giving you flexibility beyond Monday's events.

How to Claim Your Polymarket Promo Code Bonus Today

Follow these steps to sign up and place your first trade on Monday Night Football:

Visit Polymarket using a verified sign-up link and click "Sign Up" Enter the promo code SIBONUS during registration Verify your email address using the code sent to your inbox Provide your date of birth, phone number, and current address Submit photo ID verification (driver's license or passport plus a selfie holding the ID) Make a $10 minimum deposit using debit card, bank transfer, Apple Pay, or crypto Place a real-money trade on any eligible market, including Monday Night Football Your $25 trading bonus will be credited and ready to use on your next trade

Want to learn more about how Polymarket compares to other prediction markets? Read our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review for a detailed comparison.

The disclaimer is: Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.