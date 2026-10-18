Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS: Get $25 Bonus for NFL Week 6 Sunday

18+ Only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Not available in all jurisdictions. Trading is risky. 100% loss can occur. See http://polymarket.com/tos for more information. The Polymarket US App serves as an independent software provider and affiliate of Polymarket US and Polymarket Clearing, the CFTC-regulated exchange and clearing organization.

Looking to trade on NFL Week 6 Sunday? Use the Polymarket promo code SIBONUS to claim $25 in trading bonus when you deposit $10. The code is required to unlock this welcome offer available as of October 18. Start trading on prediction market promos by signing up today and placing your first trade on the games taking place during the early, afternoon, and primetime windows.

How the Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS Works for NFL Week 6 Sunday

The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS delivers a straightforward welcome bonus structure. You must enter code SIBONUS during registration, complete identity verification with a photo ID and selfie, and deposit a minimum of $10 to qualify. Once you place your first real-money trade on any eligible market, including the NFL Week 6 Sunday matchups, your $25 trading bonus will be credited to your account.

Here are the key terms and conditions you should know:

Available in most U.S. states except Nevada

You must be physically located in an eligible state to claim the offer

Code SIBONUS must be entered at registration and cannot be applied retroactively

Minimum deposit of $10 is required to unlock the bonus

The bonus applies to trades on any eligible market, including NFL Week 6 Sunday games

Once you meet the 1x playthrough requirement, any profits from your trades are yours to withdraw

For example, if you deposit $10 and receive your $25 bonus, you could trade on outcomes across the 1:00 PM ET slate, the 4:00 PM ET window, or Sunday Night Football. If your trade wins, your profit is available for withdrawal after meeting the playthrough requirement. If your trade doesn't go your way, you still have your bonus funds to place additional trades on other NFL Week 6 Sunday matchups or any other available market.

How to Claim Your Polymarket Welcome Offer for NFL Week 6 Sunday

Follow these steps to sign up, claim your bonus, and start trading on NFL Week 6 Sunday.

Visit Polymarket through a verified promotional link and click Sign Up. Enter the code SIBONUS when prompted during registration. Have your date of birth, phone number, email address, and current address ready. Complete identity verification by uploading a photo of your driver's license or passport along with a selfie holding that ID. Make your first deposit of at least $10 using a debit card, bank transfer, Apple Pay, or crypto options. Place your first real-money trade on any eligible market, including NFL Week 6 Sunday games, to trigger your $25 bonus. Your bonus will be credited and ready to use on your next trade once you meet the 1x playthrough requirement.

For more details on how Polymarket compares to other prediction markets, read our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review.

The disclaimer is: Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.