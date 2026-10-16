Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS: Get $25 Bonus for Rays vs. Guardians Game 4

18+ Only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Not available in all jurisdictions. Trading is risky. 100% loss can occur. See http://polymarket.com/tos for more information. The Polymarket US App serves as an independent software provider and affiliate of Polymarket US and Polymarket Clearing, the CFTC-regulated exchange and clearing organization.

The Rays and Guardians face off in Game 4 on Friday, October 16, and you can trade on the matchup with a welcome offer available as of Friday, October 16. Use the Polymarket promo code SIBONUS to claim a $25 trading bonus after depositing $10. This code unlocks one of the best prediction market promos available today.

How the Polymarket Promo Code Works for Rays vs. Guardians Game 4

The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS delivers straightforward terms. You must enter the code during registration, provide proof of ID, and make an initial deposit of $10 to unlock your bonus. Once you complete your first trade on any market, your $25 trading bonus credits to your account.

Here are the key terms and conditions you should know:

Code required: SIBONUS (enter during registration only)

Minimum deposit: $10

Bonus amount: $25 trading credit

Available in all U.S. states except Nevada

Must be physically located in an eligible state

ID verification required (driver's license or passport with selfie)

Bonus applies after completing your first trade

1x playthrough requirement applies to bonus funds

For example, if you trade on whether the Rays or Guardians will win Game 4 and your prediction wins, you keep your profits after meeting the playthrough requirement. If your trade doesn't go your way, you've only used your bonus funds. Once you satisfy the 1x playthrough requirement, any winnings become yours to withdraw as cash.

You can claim this offer on iOS and Android devices when you register through a qualifying promotional campaign. The code must be entered during sign-up, as you cannot apply it retroactively after your account is created. Make sure you have your personal information ready before beginning registration, including your date of birth, phone number, email address, and current address.

How to Claim Your Polymarket Promo Code Bonus for Game 4

Follow these steps to sign up and place your first trade on the Rays vs. Guardians matchup:

Register through a verified link and enter promo code SIBONUS during sign-up Complete ID verification with a photo of your driver's license or passport and a selfie holding that ID Make your initial deposit of $10 using a debit card, bank transfer, Apple Pay, or crypto Place your first real-money trade on any market, including predictions related to Game 4 Your $25 trading bonus will credit to your account once your first trade settles

Want to learn more about how Polymarket compares to other prediction markets? Read our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review for a detailed breakdown.

The disclaimer is: Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.