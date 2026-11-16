Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS: Get $25 Bonus for Steelers vs. Bengals Sunday Night Football

18+ Only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Not available in all jurisdictions. Trading is risky. 100% loss can occur. See http://polymarket.com/tos for more information. The Polymarket US App serves as an independent software provider and affiliate of Polymarket US and Polymarket Clearing, the CFTC-regulated exchange and clearing organization.

New users can claim the Deposit $10, Get $25 Trading Bonus offer with the Polymarket promo code SIBONUS, and a code is required. As of Sunday, November 15, this is the current welcome offer, and you can use it to trade on Steelers vs. Bengals on Sunday Night Football. Compare it with other prediction market promos before you sign up.

How the Polymarket Promo Code Works for Steelers vs. Bengals

The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS is required to unlock this welcome offer, and you must enter it during registration. Once your account is created, you generally can't apply a promo code retroactively. A new account also no longer needs an invitation, since the previous U.S. waitlist has been removed for eligible users.

The offer works in two parts. You deposit $10, then place a real-money trade on an eligible market. For this article, treat Steelers @ Bengals on Sunday Night Football as your first trade, with the game starting at 8:20 PM ET.

Here is a simple example of how a trade on this game could play out. Say you use your $10 deposit to buy shares on one side of the Steelers vs. Bengals moneyline market. If your side wins, your shares settle at $1 each and your profit is yours. If your side loses, the shares settle at $0, but your $25 trading bonus is still credited once the offer requirements are met and is ready for your next trades.

Once you meet the 1x playthrough requirement of the bonus, any profit you make from your trades is yours and can be withdrawn as cash. The same promotion is available to eligible iOS and Android users when they register through a qualifying promotional campaign and satisfy the offer's terms.

Review these key terms before you sign up:

You can claim the offer in all states except Nevada.

You must be physically located in an eligible location.

You must sign up with the Polymarket bonus code SIBONUS to trigger the offer.

You must provide proof of ID when registering, including a photo of a driver's license or passport and a selfie holding that ID.

You must make an initial deposit of $10.

The promo code is different from a referral link. SIBONUS unlocks the new-user welcome offer, while referral links belong to Polymarket's separate refer-a-friend program.

Have your date of birth, phone number, email address and current address ready before you begin registration. You can fund your account with a debit card, bank transfer (ACH), Apple Pay or crypto, since the platform deals strictly in USD.

Current Polymarket Prices for Steelers @ Bengals

Steelers @ Bengals (8:20 PM ET) Moneyline: PIT ~38% / CIN ~62%

Steelers @ Bengals (8:20 PM ET) Spread: CIN ~-3.5 (~50%)

Steelers @ Bengals (8:20 PM ET) Total: ~49.5 (Over ~50%)

How to Claim the Polymarket Promo Code Offer for Steelers vs. Bengals

Follow these steps to claim your welcome offer and trade on Steelers @ Bengals.

Open Polymarket through a verified link on this page and click "Sign Up." Enter the Polymarket promo code SIBONUS, then enter the verification code sent to your email. Complete ID verification and deposit at least $10. Place your first real-money trade on the Steelers @ Bengals market. Meet the 1x playthrough requirement to withdraw any profits as cash.

Still deciding where to trade? Read our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review.

Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.