Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS: Get $25 Bonus for Texans vs. Chargers

18+ Only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Not available in all jurisdictions. Trading is risky. 100% loss can occur. See http://polymarket.com/tos for more information. The Polymarket US App serves as an independent software provider and affiliate of Polymarket US and Polymarket Clearing, the CFTC-regulated exchange and clearing organization.

Claim a $25 trading bonus with the Polymarket promo code SIBONUS when you trade on the Texans vs. Chargers matchup on Sunday, November 8. This prediction market promos offer requires a $10 deposit to unlock your bonus funds. Use code SIBONUS during registration to qualify for this welcome offer available today.

Understanding the Polymarket Promo Code for Texans vs. Chargers Trading

The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS delivers a $25 trading bonus when you meet the offer requirements. You must enter code SIBONUS during account registration, provide valid identification, and deposit a minimum of $10 to activate your bonus. Once you complete your first real-money trade on any eligible market, including predictions on the Texans vs. Chargers game, your $25 bonus becomes available for trading.

Here are the key terms and conditions for this offer:

Code SIBONUS is required at registration to claim the bonus

Available in most U.S. states except Nevada

You must be physically located in an eligible state

Valid photo ID and selfie holding that ID are required

Minimum deposit of $10 qualifies you for the offer

Bonus applies after completing your first trade

Once you meet the 1x playthrough requirement, any profits from your trades are yours to withdraw

For example, if you trade $10 on the Texans vs. Chargers outcome and your prediction wins, you keep your winnings. If your trade doesn't win, you've used your initial deposit, but your $25 bonus remains available for additional trades. The bonus funds give you another opportunity to trade on other markets without using your own money.

No invitation is required to create a Polymarket account. You can register using your email, phone number, and personal information, or connect through a crypto wallet like MetaMask. The promo code must be entered during the initial registration process and cannot be applied retroactively after your account is created.

How to Claim Your Polymarket Bonus for the Texans vs. Chargers Game

Follow these steps to sign up, deposit, and place your first trade on the Texans vs. Chargers matchup to claim your $25 bonus:

Visit Polymarket and click Sign Up, then enter promo code SIBONUS during registration Provide your date of birth, phone number, email address, and current address Submit a valid photo ID and a selfie holding that ID for verification Make a qualifying deposit of $10 or more using a debit card, bank transfer, Apple Pay, or crypto Place your first real-money trade on any eligible market, including the Texans vs. Chargers game Your $25 trading bonus will be credited once your trade settles

For more details on how Polymarket compares to other prediction markets, read our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review.

Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.