18+ Only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Not available in all jurisdictions. Trading is risky. 100% loss can occur. See http://polymarket.com/tos for more information. The Polymarket US App serves as an independent software provider and affiliate of Polymarket US and Polymarket Clearing, the CFTC-regulated exchange and clearing organization.

Deposit $10 and get a $25 trading bonus with the Polymarket promo code SIBONUS. A code is required. New users can place their first trade on Chargers vs. Ravens Monday Night Football, and as of Monday, November 15, this is one of the top prediction market promos available.

How the Polymarket Promo Code Works for Chargers vs. Ravens

The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS unlocks a welcome offer for new users. A code is required, and you must enter SIBONUS during registration. The offer cannot be applied after your account has been created.

To qualify, you must deposit at least $10 and complete a real-money trade on an eligible market. Your first trade can be on Chargers vs. Ravens on Monday Night Football, which starts at 8:15 PM ET. Once you meet the requirements, your $25 trading bonus is credited to your account.

Here are the key terms and conditions:

The offer is available in all states except Nevada.

You must be physically located in an eligible location.

You must sign up with the Polymarket promo code SIBONUS to trigger the offer.

You must provide proof of ID, including a photo of a driver's license or passport and a selfie holding that ID.

You must make an initial deposit of at least $10.

The bonus carries a 1x playthrough requirement. Once you meet it, any profit from your trades is yours and can be withdrawn as cash.

The invite code differs from a referral link. SIBONUS unlocks the welcome offer, while referral links belong to the separate refer-a-friend program.

Here is how the offer plays out on this game. Say you deposit $10 and place your qualifying trade on the Chargers vs. Ravens moneyline. If your trade wins, you collect the profit on that position, and your $25 bonus lands in your account for your next trades.

If your trade loses, you lose the amount you traded. You still receive your $25 trading bonus once the requirements are met, so you can keep trading on other markets. Treat the Chargers vs. Ravens game as trade 1 of your Polymarket experience.

Deposit options include a debit card, bank transfer (ACH), Apple Pay, and crypto. The platform deals strictly in USD. The same offer is available to eligible iOS and Android users who register through a qualifying promotional campaign and satisfy the offer's terms.

Current Polymarket Prices for Chargers vs. Ravens

Chargers @ Ravens (8:15 PM ET): Moneyline LAC ~34% / BAL ~66%

Chargers @ Ravens (8:15 PM ET): Spread BAL ~-4.5 (~50%)

Chargers @ Ravens (8:15 PM ET): Total ~38.5 (Over ~51%)

How to Claim the Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS for Chargers vs. Ravens

Follow these steps to claim your $25 trading bonus and place your first trade on the Chargers vs. Ravens game.

Open Polymarket through a verified link on this page and click "Sign Up." Enter the Polymarket promo code SIBONUS, then confirm the verification code sent to your email. Verify your identity with a photo ID and a selfie holding it. Deposit at least $10 into your account. Place a real-money trade on the Chargers @ Ravens market. Receive your $25 trading bonus and start trading.

Want to compare platforms before you sign up? Read our breakdown of Kalshi vs. Polymarket .

Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.