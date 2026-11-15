Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS: Get $25 Trading Bonus for Patriots vs. Lions in Munich

18+ Only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Not available in all jurisdictions. Trading is risky. 100% loss can occur. See http://polymarket.com/tos for more information. The Polymarket US App serves as an independent software provider and affiliate of Polymarket US and Polymarket Clearing, the CFTC-regulated exchange and clearing organization.

Use the Polymarket promo code SIBONUS to deposit $10 and get a $25 trading bonus for Patriots vs. Lions in Munich. A code is required at sign-up. This welcome offer is live on Sunday, November 15, and you can find more prediction market promos on our hub.

How the Polymarket Promo Code Works for Patriots vs. Lions in Munich

The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS is required to unlock the new-user welcome offer. Enter it during registration, because you generally cannot apply a promo code after your account has been created. The offer pairs a $10 deposit with a $25 trading bonus.

Patriots vs. Lions in Munich is the game I treat as trade 1 for this offer. After you deposit $10, place a real-money trade on a market tied to this game to trigger your bonus. Once your trade is complete and the requirements are met, the $25 bonus is credited and ready for your next trades.

The bonus carries a 1x playthrough requirement. Once you meet it, any profit you make from your trades is yours and can be withdrawn as cash. A polite reminder: unlike traditional sportsbook promos, this one starts with a deposit, so plan your $10 before you sign up.

Here is a simple example of how a trade on this game could play out. Say you buy a position on the Patriots to win at 42 cents. If the Patriots win, that position settles at $1. If the Lions win, that position settles at $0, and you can put your $25 bonus toward your next trade.

Here are the key terms and conditions for the Polymarket offer:

The offer is available in all states except Nevada (NV).

You must be physically located in an eligible location.

You must sign up with the Polymarket promo code SIBONUS to trigger the offer.

You must provide proof of ID at registration, including a photo of a driver's license or passport and a selfie holding that ID.

You must make an initial deposit of $10.

You must complete a real-money trade on an eligible market to claim the bonus.

The bonus has a 1x playthrough requirement before profits can be withdrawn as cash.

You no longer need an invitation to create an account, as the previous U.S. waitlist has been removed for eligible users.

The promo code is different from a referral link. SIBONUS unlocks the welcome offer, while referral links are part of Polymarket's separate refer-a-friend program.

The same promotion is available to eligible iOS and Android users who register through a qualifying promotional campaign and satisfy the offer's terms.

Polymarket deals strictly in USD. You can fund your account with a debit card, bank transfer (ACH), Apple Pay, or crypto. Have your date of birth, phone number, email address, and current address ready before you start.

Current Polymarket Prices for Patriots vs. Lions in Munich

Patriots @ Lions (9:30 AM ET, Munich): Moneyline NE ~42% / DET ~58%, Spread DET ~-2.5 (~52%), Total ~51 (Over ~50%)

How to Claim the Polymarket Promo Code Offer for Patriots vs. Lions in Munich

Follow these steps to claim your $25 trading bonus and place your first trade on Patriots vs. Lions.

Open Polymarket through a verified link on this page and click "Sign Up." Enter the Polymarket promo code SIBONUS and enter the verification code sent to your email. Verify your identity with your photo ID and a selfie holding it. Deposit at least $10 using a debit card, ACH, Apple Pay, or crypto. Place a real-money trade on the Patriots vs. Lions market. Check your account for your $25 trading bonus and use it on your next trades.

Want to compare platforms before you sign up? Read our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review.

Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.