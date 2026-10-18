Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS: Get $25 Trading Bonus for Texans vs. Jaguars in London

18+ Only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Not available in all jurisdictions. Trading is risky. 100% loss can occur. See http://polymarket.com/tos for more information. The Polymarket US App serves as an independent software provider and affiliate of Polymarket US and Polymarket Clearing, the CFTC-regulated exchange and clearing organization.

New traders can claim a $25 trading bonus when they use the Polymarket promo code SIBONUS. The offer requires a $10 deposit and is available as of Sunday, October 18. Start trading on the Texans vs. Jaguars matchup in London and explore other prediction market promos available today.

How the Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS Works for Texans vs. Jaguars

The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS unlocks a $25 trading bonus for eligible new users. You must enter the code during registration, deposit at least $10, and complete your first real-money trade to claim the bonus. Once you meet the 1x playthrough requirement, any profits from your trades are yours to withdraw as cash.

Here are the key terms and conditions you should know:

Available in all U.S. states except Nevada

You must be physically located in an eligible state

Valid photo ID and a selfie holding that ID are required during registration

Minimum deposit of $10 to qualify

Code must be entered at sign-up; it cannot be applied retroactively

Available on iOS and Android through qualifying promotional campaigns

For example, if you deposit $10 and use your $25 bonus to trade on the Texans vs. Jaguars outcome, any winnings from that trade become available after you complete the playthrough requirement. If your trade doesn't perform as expected, you still keep your original $10 deposit in your account to trade with.

No invitation is required to create a Polymarket account. The previous U.S. waitlist has been removed for eligible users, making it easier to sign up and start trading on this matchup and other markets.

How to Claim Your Polymarket Promo Code Bonus

Follow these steps to sign up, claim your bonus, and place your first trade on the Texans vs. Jaguars game:

Visit Polymarket using a verified sign-up link and click "Sign Up." Enter the promo code SIBONUS during registration. Have your date of birth, phone number, email address, and current address ready. Complete identity verification by submitting a photo of your driver's license or passport along with a selfie holding that ID. Make your first deposit of at least $10 using a debit card, bank transfer (ACH), Apple Pay, or crypto options. Place your first real-money trade on any eligible market, including the Texans vs. Jaguars prediction market. Your $25 trading bonus will be credited to your account once all requirements are met. After you complete the 1x playthrough requirement, any profits are yours to withdraw.

For more details on how Polymarket compares to other prediction markets, read our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review .

The disclaimer is: Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.