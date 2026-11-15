Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS: Get $25 Trading Bonus for Week 10 NFL Sunday

18+ Only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Not available in all jurisdictions. Trading is risky. 100% loss can occur. See http://polymarket.com/tos for more information. The Polymarket US App serves as an independent software provider and affiliate of Polymarket US and Polymarket Clearing, the CFTC-regulated exchange and clearing organization.

Deposit $10 and get a $25 trading bonus with the Polymarket promo code SIBONUS. A code is required, and the offer is live as of Sunday, November 15. Use it on Week 10 NFL Sunday markets, and browse more prediction market promos here.

How the Polymarket Promo Code Works for Week 10 NFL Sunday

The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS unlocks a $25 trading bonus for new users who deposit $10. A code is required, and you must enter SIBONUS during registration. Promo codes generally cannot be applied after your account has been created.

Unlike a traditional sportsbook promo, this offer requires a qualifying deposit. Once you fund your account, you place a real-money trade on any eligible market. For this offer, I treat Week 10 NFL Sunday as trade 1, with the matchups listed below as the target markets.

Here is what happens after your trade, using the Bills at Jets market as an example. Say you buy a position and it resolves in your favor. You collect the payout, and your $25 bonus is credited and ready for your next trades.

If the position does not resolve in your favor, your trade settles at a loss. You still receive the $25 trading bonus as long as you met the offer terms. Once you meet the 1x playthrough requirement on the bonus, any profit from your trades is yours and can be withdrawn as cash.

Week 10 NFL Sunday begins at 9:30 AM ET with the Patriots and Lions in Munich. Sunday Night Football closes the day at 8:20 PM ET. Here are the key terms for the offer:

The offer is available in all states except Nevada.

You must be physically located in an eligible location.

You must sign up with the Polymarket promo code SIBONUS.

You must provide proof of ID, including a photo of a driver's license or passport and a selfie holding that ID.

You must make an initial deposit of $10 or more.

You must place a real-money trade on an eligible market to trigger the bonus.

The bonus carries a 1x playthrough requirement before profits can be withdrawn.

No invitation is needed, as the previous U.S. waitlist has been removed for eligible users.

The promo code is separate from a referral link, which is part of Polymarket's refer-a-friend program.

The same offer is available to eligible iOS and Android users who register through a qualifying promotional campaign.

You can fund your account with a debit card, bank transfer (ACH), Apple Pay, or crypto, as Polymarket deals strictly in USD. Have your date of birth, phone number, email address, and current address ready before you start. You can also register with a crypto wallet such as MetaMask.

Current Polymarket Prices for Week 10 NFL Sunday

Patriots at Lions (9:30 AM ET): Moneyline NE ~42% / DET ~58%. Spread DET ~-2.5 (~52%). Total ~51 (Over ~50%).

Bills at Jets (1:00 PM ET): Moneyline BUF ~79% / NYJ ~21%. Spread BUF ~-8 (~50%). Total ~50.5 (Over ~51%).

Jaguars at Titans (1:00 PM ET): Moneyline JAX ~83% / TEN ~17%. Spread JAX ~-10.5 (~50%). Total ~46.5 (Over ~49%).

How to Claim the Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS for Week 10 NFL Sunday

Follow these steps to claim your $25 trading bonus and place your first trade on Week 10 NFL Sunday.

Open Polymarket through a verified link on this page, click Sign Up, and enter the Polymarket promo code SIBONUS. Enter the verification code sent to your email and submit your proof of ID. Deposit at least $10 with a debit card, ACH, Apple Pay, or crypto. Place a real-money trade on a Week 10 NFL Sunday market listed above. Receive your $25 trading bonus and use it on your next trades.

Want to compare platforms? Read our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review.

Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.