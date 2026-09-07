Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS: Get $50 Bonus for NFL Week 1 Prediction Markets
NFL Week 1 kicks off Wednesday with Patriots-Seahawks, a Super Bowl rematch that sets the tone for an action-packed opening slate. The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS unlocks a $20 bonus when you deposit $10, giving you capital to trade on the week's biggest matchups starting Monday, September 7. This welcome offer lets you get in the action across prediction market promos while the NFL season launches with real stakes.
How the Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS Works for NFL Week 1
The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS is straightforward: deposit $10 and receive a $20 trading bonus to use across the platform's prediction markets. You'll trade on outcomes tied to NFL Week 1 games, from the Patriots-Seahawks opener to the Broncos-Chiefs Monday night finale. Unlike traditional sportsbooks, Polymarket lets you buy and sell shares in outcomes, meaning your profit depends on how accurately you predict game results and player performances.
Here are the key terms and conditions for claiming this offer:
- Available in all U.S. states except Nevada
- You must be physically located in an eligible state
- Enter promo code SIBONUS during registration
- Provide photo ID (driver's license or passport) and a selfie holding that ID
- Make an initial deposit of $10 to activate the bonus
Once you've claimed your bonus, you can trade on Week 1 outcomes. For example, if you predict the Bills will beat the Texans in their Sunday matchup, you buy shares at a certain price. If the Bills win, your shares increase in value and you profit. If the Texans win, your shares decrease and you lose your investment on that trade. The same logic applies across every game: Packers-Vikings, Commanders-Eagles, Cowboys-Giants, and beyond.
How to Claim Your SIBONUS Bonus and Start Trading NFL Week 1
Follow these steps to sign up with Polymarket and begin trading on NFL Week 1 games:
- Visit Polymarket's sign-up page and click the registration button
- Enter the promo code SIBONUS in the designated field
- Provide your personal information, including date of birth, phone number, and current location
- Submit proof of ID (photo of driver's license or passport) and a selfie holding that ID
- Verify your Social Security Number if requested
- Click the "Deposit Cash" button in your wallet and select your preferred payment method
- Deposit $10 to activate your $20 bonus
- Begin trading on NFL Week 1 matchups immediately
With your bonus activated, you're ready to trade on the Patriots-Seahawks rematch, the 49ers-Rams Melbourne spectacle, and every other Week 1 game through Monday night's Broncos-Chiefs division showdown. For a deeper look at how Polymarket compares to other prediction markets, check out our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review.
Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.
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Geoff is an analyst in the sports betting industry who has over a decade of experience creating content. As a former online poker player who used to multi-table 20+ tournaments at the height of the poker boom, he’s been an active gambler for the majority of his adult life and has always strived to be a +EV sports bettor. His foray into sports saw him develop a deep love for betting on the NFL and golf, where he continues to tilt the same group of PGA players every Sunday. As a writer, he loves providing actionable pieces of content, and his goal is to always search for an original or under-appreciated piece of information that gives his readers an edge. Geoff has a B.A. in English, an After Education Degree, and a Juris Doctor in Law from the University of Alberta. He’s had his work published by larger betting sites like DraftKings and been featured as a betting analyst and daily fantasy writer by some of the largest networks and sporting leagues in the world. His knowledge of betting and industry experience allows him to create reliable and original betting content and sportsbook reviews that readers can not only trust but also rely on when choosing which site to deploy their bankrolls. In his spare time, Geoff enjoys running with his English Springer Spaniel Pepper and staying up late to watch European golf.