Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS: Get $50 Bonus for NFL Week 1 Prediction Markets

NFL Week 1 kicks off Wednesday with Patriots-Seahawks, a Super Bowl rematch that sets the tone for an action-packed opening slate. The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS unlocks a $20 bonus when you deposit $10, giving you capital to trade on the week's biggest matchups starting Monday, September 7. This welcome offer lets you get in the action across prediction market promos while the NFL season launches with real stakes.

How the Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS Works for NFL Week 1

The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS is straightforward: deposit $10 and receive a $20 trading bonus to use across the platform's prediction markets. You'll trade on outcomes tied to NFL Week 1 games, from the Patriots-Seahawks opener to the Broncos-Chiefs Monday night finale. Unlike traditional sportsbooks, Polymarket lets you buy and sell shares in outcomes, meaning your profit depends on how accurately you predict game results and player performances.

Here are the key terms and conditions for claiming this offer:

Available in all U.S. states except Nevada

You must be physically located in an eligible state

Enter promo code SIBONUS during registration

Provide photo ID (driver's license or passport) and a selfie holding that ID

Make an initial deposit of $10 to activate the bonus

Once you've claimed your bonus, you can trade on Week 1 outcomes. For example, if you predict the Bills will beat the Texans in their Sunday matchup, you buy shares at a certain price. If the Bills win, your shares increase in value and you profit. If the Texans win, your shares decrease and you lose your investment on that trade. The same logic applies across every game: Packers-Vikings, Commanders-Eagles, Cowboys-Giants, and beyond.

How to Claim Your SIBONUS Bonus and Start Trading NFL Week 1

Follow these steps to sign up with Polymarket and begin trading on NFL Week 1 games:

Visit Polymarket's sign-up page and click the registration button Enter the promo code SIBONUS in the designated field Provide your personal information, including date of birth, phone number, and current location Submit proof of ID (photo of driver's license or passport) and a selfie holding that ID Verify your Social Security Number if requested Click the "Deposit Cash" button in your wallet and select your preferred payment method Deposit $10 to activate your $20 bonus Begin trading on NFL Week 1 matchups immediately

With your bonus activated, you're ready to trade on the Patriots-Seahawks rematch, the 49ers-Rams Melbourne spectacle, and every other Week 1 game through Monday night's Broncos-Chiefs division showdown. For a deeper look at how Polymarket compares to other prediction markets, check out our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review.

Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.