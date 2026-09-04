Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS: Get $50 Bonus for Week 1 College Football Prediction Markets

College Football Week 1 arrives Friday, September 4, and it's the perfect moment to start trading on prediction markets. The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS unlocks a $20 bonus when you deposit $10, giving you extra capital to trade on the weekend's marquee matchups. From Miami-Stanford on Friday night to Clemson-LSU in Death Valley on Saturday to Wisconsin-Notre Dame at Lambeau on Sunday, Week 1 delivers the games that shape the entire season.

How the Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS Works for College Football Week 1

The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS is your entry point to trading on college football's biggest opening weekend. You'll deposit $10 to activate the offer, and Polymarket credits your account with a $20 bonus, giving you $30 in total trading capital. This bonus applies across all prediction markets on the platform, including the college football markets that will be buzzing all weekend long.

Here's what you need to know about claiming this offer:

The promo code SIBONUS is required during registration to unlock the bonus.

You must be physically located in an eligible U.S. state (all states except Nevada).

A minimum deposit of $10 triggers the $20 bonus credit.

You'll need to verify your identity with a photo ID and a selfie holding that ID.

The bonus applies to all prediction markets, not just sports trading.

Imagine trading on whether Clemson covers the spread against LSU in Death Valley, or predicting if Boise State can keep Oregon's offense under 30 points. With your $30 in trading capital, you can spread bets across multiple games throughout the weekend. If your prediction on Miami beating Stanford hits, your winnings add to your account balance. If a trade doesn't go your way, you've still got other opportunities across the loaded Saturday and Sunday slate.

The bonus terms are straightforward: enter code SIBONUS at signup, deposit $10, and your account receives the $20 credit immediately. There are no hidden conditions or complex rollover requirements tied to this welcome offer. You're ready to trade on college football Week 1 the moment your account is funded.

How to Claim Your SIBONUS Bonus and Start Trading College Football Week 1

Getting started with Polymarket takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to claim your bonus and begin trading on the biggest college football weekend of the year:

Visit Polymarket and register: Navigate to Polymarket's sign-up page and click the registration button. Enter the promo code SIBONUS exactly as shown to unlock your welcome bonus eligibility. Provide your personal information: Complete the registration form with your date of birth, phone number, and current location. Polymarket will ask you to verify your identity with a photo of your driver's license or passport, along with a selfie holding that ID. Make your deposit: Once your account is verified, click the "Deposit Cash" button in your wallet. Select your preferred payment method and deposit $10 to trigger the $20 bonus credit. Start trading on Week 1: With $30 in trading capital, browse Polymarket's college football markets and place your predictions on Friday's Miami-Stanford matchup, Saturday's Clemson-LSU heavyweight bout, or Sunday's Wisconsin-Notre Dame neutral-site spectacle at Lambeau Field.

For a deeper look at how Polymarket stacks up against other prediction market platforms, check out our Kalshi vs. Polymarket comparison .

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