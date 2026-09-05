Saturday's college football slate features some of the season's biggest matchups, and there's no better time to start trading on prediction markets. New users can claim a $20 bonus with the Polymarket promo code SIBONUS on Saturday, September 5. Whether you're eyeing Clemson-LSU or Oregon-Boise, this welcome offer lets you dive into prediction market promos with real capital to trade.

How the Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS Works for Week 1 Football

The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS delivers a straightforward welcome offer: deposit $10 and receive a $20 trading bonus. This means you'll have $30 total to deploy across the platform's prediction markets, including every game on Saturday's slate. The bonus applies to all eligible states except Nevada, and you'll need to verify your identity with a photo ID and selfie during registration.

Here's what you need to know about claiming and using the offer:

Enter promo code SIBONUS during sign-up to unlock the bonus

Make an initial deposit of $10 to activate the $20 reward

Provide proof of ID (driver's license or passport) plus a selfie for verification

Be physically located in an eligible state at the time of registration

Start trading on Saturday's games immediately after your account is approved

Imagine trading on whether Clemson covers the spread against LSU in Baton Rouge, or whether Oregon's defense shuts down Boise State in the afternoon window. With $30 in trading capital, you can spread your positions across multiple markets. If your trade on Clemson-LSU wins, your winnings add to your account balance. If a trade doesn't go your way, you've only used a portion of your bonus capital, and you can continue trading on other Saturday matchups like Texas-Texas State or Penn State-Marshall.

How to Claim Your Polymarket Bonus and Start Trading Saturday's Games

Getting started with Polymarket takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to claim your bonus and trade on College Football Week 1:

Visit Polymarket's sign-up page and click the registration button Enter the promo code SIBONUS in the designated field during account creation Provide your personal information, including date of birth, phone number, and current location Upload a photo of your driver's license or passport along with a selfie holding that ID Complete any additional verification requests, such as Social Security Number confirmation Navigate to your wallet and click "Deposit Cash" at the top of the screen Select your preferred payment method and deposit $10 to activate the $20 bonus Once your deposit clears, you'll have $30 in trading capital ready for Saturday's games Browse the College Football Week 1 markets and place your first trades on Clemson-LSU, Oregon-Boise, or any other matchup on the slate

For a deeper dive into how Polymarket stacks up against other prediction market platforms, check out our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review to see which platform best fits your trading style.

Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.