Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS: Get $50 Bonus for Wisconsin vs. Notre Dame, Louisville vs. Ole Miss
The No. 4 Notre Dame Fighting Irish head to Lambeau Field on Sunday, September 6 to face the Wisconsin Badgers in a season opener loaded with intrigue and motivation. If you want to trade on this matchup, the $20 bonus from Polymarket promo code SIBONUS gives you extra capital to get started. You'll need to deposit $10 to claim the welcome offer, and the code is required during registration to unlock your trading bonus on this prediction market platform.
How the Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS Works for Wisconsin vs. Notre Dame
The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS delivers a straightforward welcome offer: deposit $10 and receive a $20 trading bonus. This means you'll have $30 in total capital to trade on markets related to the Wisconsin-Notre Dame game and beyond. Whether you're predicting Notre Dame's offensive output, Wisconsin's defensive performance, or the final margin of victory, your bonus funds give you additional trading power to explore these prediction markets.
Here are the key terms and conditions you should know:
- Available in all U.S. states except Nevada
- You must be physically located in an eligible state to claim the offer
- Enter promo code SIBONUS during registration to activate the bonus
- A minimum deposit of $10 is required to unlock the $20 bonus
- You'll need to provide proof of identity, including a photo of your driver's license or passport along with a selfie holding that ID
Consider this scenario: You deposit $10 and receive your $20 bonus for a total of $30 in trading capital. You could allocate funds to trade on whether Notre Dame covers the spread, predict the total points scored, or wager on individual player performance metrics. If your trades perform well, your winnings are yours to keep. If a trade moves against you, you've only risked your initial deposit while using bonus funds to explore the markets.
How to Claim Your Polymarket Bonus and Trade Wisconsin vs. Notre Dame
Getting started with Polymarket and claiming your SIBONUS welcome offer takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to begin trading on Sunday's matchup:
- Visit Polymarket and register: Navigate to Polymarket's sign-up page and click the registration button. Enter your personal information, including your date of birth, phone number, and current location. Make sure to enter promo code SIBONUS during this step to activate your welcome offer.
- Verify your identity: Polymarket will request proof of identity as part of the registration process. Provide a photo of your driver's license or passport along with a selfie holding that ID. You may also be asked to verify your Social Security Number.
- Deposit $10: Once your account is verified, navigate to your wallet and click the "Deposit Cash" button. Select your preferred payment method and enter a deposit amount of $10 to trigger your $20 bonus.
- Start trading: With $30 in total capital, you're ready to explore prediction markets tied to Wisconsin vs. Notre Dame. Browse available markets, analyze the matchup details, and place your trades before Sunday's kickoff.
For a deeper look at how Polymarket compares to other prediction market platforms, check out our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review to see which platform best fits your trading style.
Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Geoff is an analyst in the sports betting industry who has over a decade of experience creating content. As a former online poker player who used to multi-table 20+ tournaments at the height of the poker boom, he’s been an active gambler for the majority of his adult life and has always strived to be a +EV sports bettor. His foray into sports saw him develop a deep love for betting on the NFL and golf, where he continues to tilt the same group of PGA players every Sunday. As a writer, he loves providing actionable pieces of content, and his goal is to always search for an original or under-appreciated piece of information that gives his readers an edge. Geoff has a B.A. in English, an After Education Degree, and a Juris Doctor in Law from the University of Alberta. He’s had his work published by larger betting sites like DraftKings and been featured as a betting analyst and daily fantasy writer by some of the largest networks and sporting leagues in the world. His knowledge of betting and industry experience allows him to create reliable and original betting content and sportsbook reviews that readers can not only trust but also rely on when choosing which site to deploy their bankrolls. In his spare time, Geoff enjoys running with his English Springer Spaniel Pepper and staying up late to watch European golf.