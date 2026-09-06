Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS: Get $50 Bonus for Wisconsin vs. Notre Dame, Louisville vs. Ole Miss

The No. 4 Notre Dame Fighting Irish head to Lambeau Field on Sunday, September 6 to face the Wisconsin Badgers in a season opener loaded with intrigue and motivation. If you want to trade on this matchup, the $20 bonus from Polymarket promo code SIBONUS gives you extra capital to get started. You'll need to deposit $10 to claim the welcome offer, and the code is required during registration to unlock your trading bonus on this prediction market platform.

How the Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS Works for Wisconsin vs. Notre Dame

The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS delivers a straightforward welcome offer: deposit $10 and receive a $20 trading bonus. This means you'll have $30 in total capital to trade on markets related to the Wisconsin-Notre Dame game and beyond. Whether you're predicting Notre Dame's offensive output, Wisconsin's defensive performance, or the final margin of victory, your bonus funds give you additional trading power to explore these prediction markets.

Here are the key terms and conditions you should know:

Available in all U.S. states except Nevada

You must be physically located in an eligible state to claim the offer

Enter promo code SIBONUS during registration to activate the bonus

A minimum deposit of $10 is required to unlock the $20 bonus

You'll need to provide proof of identity, including a photo of your driver's license or passport along with a selfie holding that ID

Consider this scenario: You deposit $10 and receive your $20 bonus for a total of $30 in trading capital. You could allocate funds to trade on whether Notre Dame covers the spread, predict the total points scored, or wager on individual player performance metrics. If your trades perform well, your winnings are yours to keep. If a trade moves against you, you've only risked your initial deposit while using bonus funds to explore the markets.

How to Claim Your Polymarket Bonus and Trade Wisconsin vs. Notre Dame

Getting started with Polymarket and claiming your SIBONUS welcome offer takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to begin trading on Sunday's matchup:

Visit Polymarket and register: Navigate to Polymarket's sign-up page and click the registration button. Enter your personal information, including your date of birth, phone number, and current location. Make sure to enter promo code SIBONUS during this step to activate your welcome offer. Verify your identity: Polymarket will request proof of identity as part of the registration process. Provide a photo of your driver's license or passport along with a selfie holding that ID. You may also be asked to verify your Social Security Number. Deposit $10: Once your account is verified, navigate to your wallet and click the "Deposit Cash" button. Select your preferred payment method and enter a deposit amount of $10 to trigger your $20 bonus. Start trading: With $30 in total capital, you're ready to explore prediction markets tied to Wisconsin vs. Notre Dame. Browse available markets, analyze the matchup details, and place your trades before Sunday's kickoff.

For a deeper look at how Polymarket compares to other prediction market platforms, check out our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review to see which platform best fits your trading style.

Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.