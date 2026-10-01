Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS: Get $50 for Steelers vs. Browns Thursday Night Football

Looking to trade on Steelers vs. Browns Thursday Night Football? Use the Polymarket promo code SIBONUS to claim a $50 trading bonus when you deposit $10. This prediction market promos offer is available now and gives you bonus funds to trade on the game on Thursday, October 1. The code is required to unlock this welcome offer.

How the Polymarket Promo Code Works for Thursday Night Football

The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS delivers a $50 trading bonus when you meet the offer requirements. To claim it, you must register with the code during sign-up, provide proof of identification, and make an initial deposit of $10 or more. Once your account is funded, you can place your first trade on any eligible market, including prediction markets for the Steelers vs. Browns matchup.

Here's how the bonus works in practice. If you deposit $10 and receive your $50 bonus, you have $60 in total trading funds available. When you place trades on Steelers vs. Browns prediction markets and your trades settle, any profits you generate are yours to keep after meeting the 1x playthrough requirement on the bonus amount. For example, if you trade $30 of your bonus funds on a market and that trade generates a $15 profit, that $15 profit becomes withdrawable cash once you've satisfied the playthrough terms.

Key terms and conditions apply to this offer. You must be physically located in an eligible U.S. state (all states except Nevada qualify). The code SIBONUS must be entered during registration, as it cannot be applied retroactively after your account is created. You'll need to provide a valid photo ID such as a driver's license or passport along with a selfie holding that ID to complete verification. The offer is available to both iOS and Android users who register through a qualifying promotional campaign.

How to Claim Your Polymarket Promo Code Bonus for Steelers vs. Browns

Follow these steps to register, claim your bonus, and trade on Thursday Night Football.

Visit Polymarket using a verified sign-up link and click "Sign Up." Enter the promo code SIBONUS during registration and complete email verification. Provide your personal information, including date of birth, phone number, current address, and proof of ID (photo of driver's license or passport plus a selfie holding the ID). Make your first deposit of $10 or more using a debit card, bank transfer (ACH), Apple Pay, or crypto payment option. Place your first real-money trade on any eligible Steelers vs. Browns prediction market to unlock your $50 bonus. Your bonus funds will be credited and ready to use. Once you meet the 1x playthrough requirement, any profits from your trades can be withdrawn as cash.

For a detailed comparison of prediction market platforms, read our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review.

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