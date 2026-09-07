Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS: Get $50 Prediction Markets Bonus for SMU vs. Florida State

The SMU Mustangs bring their impressive ACC pedigree to Tallahassee on Monday night to face Florida State in a matchup that offers plenty of intrigue for prediction market traders. You can get started trading on this game with a $20 bonus when you use the Polymarket promo code SIBONUS during registration. The offer requires a $10 deposit and is available as of Monday, September 7. Head to prediction market promos to explore more welcome offers before you sign up.

How the Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS Works for SMU vs. Florida State

The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS unlocks a straightforward welcome offer for new traders in most U.S. states. After you deposit $10 into your account, Polymarket credits you with an additional $20 in trading capital, giving you $30 total to deploy on prediction markets. You can use these funds to trade on the SMU-Florida State game or any other market available on the platform, from sports outcomes to political elections and cultural events.

Here's what you need to know about claiming this offer:

The promo code SIBONUS must be entered during account registration

You must make an initial deposit of $10 to activate the bonus

The offer is available in all states except Nevada

You must provide valid identification, including a photo of your driver's license or passport and a selfie holding that ID

You must be physically located in an eligible state when you sign up

Let's say you predict SMU will win the game outright. You could trade $15 of your $30 balance on that outcome. If SMU pulls off the victory, your winnings add to your account balance. If Florida State wins instead, your $15 position decreases your balance. Either way, you're trading with capital that includes the $20 bonus from Polymarket, giving you more flexibility to explore different market positions on this Labor Day matchup.

How to Claim Your Polymarket Bonus and Trade SMU vs. Florida State

Getting started with Polymarket and claiming your welcome bonus takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to begin trading on the Mustangs and Seminoles:

Visit Polymarket's website and click the sign-up button to create your account Enter the promo code SIBONUS during registration to unlock the welcome offer Provide your personal information, including your date of birth, phone number, and current location Submit proof of identity when requested, such as a photo of your driver's license or passport along with a selfie Click the "Deposit Cash" button in your wallet and select your preferred payment method Deposit $10 to activate the $20 bonus and bring your trading balance to $30 Navigate to the SMU vs. Florida State market and place your trades before kickoff on Monday night

SMU enters this matchup as the second-highest-ranked ACC team in the preseason polls, while Florida State is looking to bounce back after winning just one game last season. The Mustangs have thrived since joining the ACC two years ago, reaching the College Football Playoff in 2024 and winning nine games last fall. Fifth-year quarterback Kevin Jennings leads the SMU offense after a breakout 2024 season as a starter. For more details on how Polymarket stacks up against competitors, read our Kalshi vs. Polymarket comparison.

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