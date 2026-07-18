Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS: Get $50 Trading Bonus for France vs. England on Saturday

France and England square off in Miami on Saturday, July 18, and prediction market enthusiasts can capitalize on the matchup with a $50 bonus from Polymarket. The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS unlocks this welcome offer for new users, allowing you to start trading on the third-place match immediately. Whether you're backing France's attacking prowess or England's midfield depth, this prediction market promos offer gives you capital to deploy on the game.

How the SIBONUS Polymarket Promo Code Works for France vs. England

The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS delivers a $50 bonus when you meet the platform's activation requirements. To claim the offer, you must deposit a minimum of $20 into your account during registration. This deposit requirement distinguishes Polymarket from traditional sportsbooks and ensures you have skin in the game as you trade on France versus England.

Here's what you need to know about claiming and using this offer:

The promo code SIBONUS must be entered during the sign-up process to activate the bonus.

You must be physically located in an eligible state (all U.S. states except Nevada).

A minimum deposit of $20 is required to unlock the $50 bonus.

Identity verification, including a photo ID and selfie, is mandatory.

The bonus applies to all prediction markets, not just sports trading.

Once your account is funded and verified, you can immediately trade on France versus England. If you predict France wins and the outcome matches your trade, your position gains value. Conversely, if England emerges victorious and you backed France, your position loses value. The beauty of prediction markets is that you can trade your position at any time before the match concludes, locking in gains or cutting losses based on real-time odds movement.

Steps to Claim the SIBONUS Polymarket Promo Code and Trade France vs. England

Getting started with Polymarket and the SIBONUS bonus takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to sign up, verify your identity, and begin trading on the France versus England match:

Visit Polymarket's sign-up page and click the registration button. Enter the promo code SIBONUS in the designated field during account creation. Provide your personal information, including date of birth, phone number, and current location. Submit proof of identity when prompted, such as a driver's license or passport photo along with a selfie holding that ID. Navigate to your wallet and click "Deposit Cash" at the top of the screen. Select your preferred payment method and deposit $20 to activate the $50 bonus. Once your deposit clears and your account is verified, search for France versus England markets and begin trading.

Polymarket offers far more than sports trading. You can trade on political elections, entertainment outcomes, economic indicators, and cultural events, making it a unique platform compared to traditional sportsbooks. For a deeper dive into how Polymarket stacks up against competitors, check out our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review.

Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.